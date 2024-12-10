Ottawa Victim Services Launches "See It, Name It, Change It" Educational Campaign against Intimate Partner Violence

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As we come to the end of the 16 Days of Activism on Gender-Based Violence in Canada, Ottawa Victim Services (OVS) is proud to "Come Together, Act Now" and launch our "See It, Name It, Change It" educational campaign, funded by the City of Ottawa. This timely initiative, adapted and urbanized from the Lanark County Interval House & Community Support (LCIHCS) original rural-based campaign, seeks to address the growing epidemic of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) in Ottawa through education, awareness, and action. This campaign was originally created and launched by LCIHCS in 2017 in response to seven murders in rural eastern Ontario between September 2015 and February 2016. In 2022, LCIHCS relaunched the campaign for a second time in honour of the inquest into the femicides of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk, and Nathalie Warmerdam in Renfrew County in 2015.

The concept is simple, when you see violence, you must name the violence and then you can change it. This campaign acts as a tool to empower individuals with knowledge on recognizing the signs of IPV, naming harmful behaviours, and taking safe and effective action to create change in the community. With the growing rate of femicides in Ottawa and beyond (the United Nations reminds us that every 10 minutes, a woman is killed around the world) OVS hopes to use this campaign to decrease its prevalence and give women and gender diverse individuals impacted the voice and the skills to take action. The program is available in both English and French, making it accessible to Ottawa's diverse community.

"Intimate Partner Violence has been declared an epidemic in Ottawa, highlighting its profound impact on individuals, families, and communities," said Heidi Illingworth, Executive Director at OVS. "Through this campaign, we are taking a proactive approach to foster safer relationships and provide the resources people need to recognize violence and intervene safely when they witness IPV."

"We are happy to see the expansion and adaptation of the campaign through Ottawa Victim Services. Working together fortifies efforts to unite for change", said Erin Lee, Executive Director of LCIHCS.

The See It, Name It, Change It campaign includes:

Signs of harmful and abusive behaviours

Safe and effective intervention methods when witnessing violence

Tip sheets and guides for individuals, teachers, and communities

Statistics pertaining to IPV

Resources on where to seek support

This campaign is just one step in addressing the systemic issue of IPV. OVS is committed to ongoing collaboration with community partners, policymakers, and those residing in Ottawa to create meaningful change.

For more information on the See It, Name It, Change It campaign, visit www.stopviolence.ca. To explore LCIHCS' original campaign, visit https://lcih.org/sinici/

Media Contacts: Heidi Illingworth, Executive Director, Ottawa Victim Services, 613-286-3646, [email protected]; Erin Lee, Executive Director, Lanark County Interval House, 613-878-5700, [email protected]