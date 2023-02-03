OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing Transnational and Serious Organized Crime Section (TSOC) in Ottawa, have arrested two people for a number of firearms related offences.

In February 2022, the RCMP TSOC team from the Ottawa Detachment conducted a search of a residence in Ottawa, in support of an international Organized Crime investigation led by the Winnipeg RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) team. The investigation targeted the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms across Canada. The search of the residence in Ottawa resulted in the discovery of twelve illegal handguns, a number of prohibited high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and a device used to convert a semi-automatic pistol to fully automatic. Many of the firearms were loaded.

The illegal handguns, which were imported from the United States, were to be used for personal protection and distributed into the hands of criminal organization members in Canada. These types of firearms continue to be in high demand on the streets.

As a result of the investigation, Damion Patrick Ryan (41), a full patch Hells Angels member with the Attica chapter in Greece, has been arrested in Ottawa. He and a second person, Azra Ivziku (28), are facing numerous Criminal Code charges relating to the distribution, trafficking and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Each face numerous firearms related charges including multiple counts of the following:

Possession of a firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, contrary to section 95(2) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of a firearm, for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 100(2) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code;

Careless use and contravention of storage regulations for a firearm, contrary to section 86(2) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of a magazine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Sec 100(1) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code.

Damion Patrick Ryan is scheduled to appear in court on February 15, 2023, via video at the Ontario Court of Justice at 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario.

Azra Ivziku was not arrested. As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for her.

"This discovery of illegal firearms and ammunition demonstrates the concerning and pervasive nature of organized criminal activity in our communities. The firearm seizures and arrest of the Hells Angels member is the result of a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional law-enforcement effort, that has successfully disrupted the flow of illegal handguns onto our streets, leading to safer communities."

Insp. Islam Issa, Detachment Commander, Ottawa Transnational Serious and Organized Crime – O Division.

