Ottawa invests $3.6 million in shoreline protection against coastal erosion in the municipality of Îles-de-la-Madeleine

ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in public infrastructure to protect communities and infrastructure from shoreline erosion caused by extreme weather conditions.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced $3.6 million in federal funding that will better protect the shorelines against coastal erosion of the Cap-aux-Meules cliff sector located in the municipality of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, in Quebec.

The works include, among other things, the resurfacing of the cliff as well as the installation of a beach recharge. In addition to increasing the resilience of residents of the Cap-aux-Meules sector to the effects of climate change, this project aims to prevent serious disasters that could be caused by coastal erosion, rock collapses, subsidence and cliff collapses.

The Government of Canada will invest $ 3.6 million in this project from the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The federal government has yet to meet its obligation to consult with the Mi'gmaq Nation. Quebec and the Municipality of Îles-de-la-Madeleine are also investing in this project and their contributions will be revealed at a later date.

Quotes

"I am delighted to announce today a federal contribution of $3.6 million for the protection of shorelines in the municipality of Îles-de-la-Madeleine. Thanks to this project, the community of the Cap-aux-Meules sector will be better equipped to deal with extreme weather events, which will increase the safety of its residents and its infrastructure while further protecting our precious natural heritage. The Investing in Canada Plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing over in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $7.3 billion in Quebec in more than 1,880 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Web: Infrastructure Canada

