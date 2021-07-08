Ottawa health care workers to hold rally demanding fairness from Chartwell

"Chartwell's demands that healthcare workers reduce their negotiated sick days by 40 per cent is outrageous and completely irresponsible," said Norma Laury, Vice President of Unifor Local 8300. "While many employers are negotiating improvements to sick leave for workers, Chartwell is shamefully proposing cutbacks to boost their profits. This isn't something new for Chartwell. Time and time again, this greedy employer puts profits before the well-being of workers and residents."

Contract negotiations opened with Chartwell Stonehaven on March 18, 2021. The union proposed modest changes to the collective agreement that were immediately rejected by the employer. In addition to cutting sick leave, Chartwell also proposed cuts to bereavement leave.

Media are invited to attend the event, and Unifor leaders and frontline workers will be available for comment. The rally will be held safely with social distancing and personal protective equipment.

Who: Norma Laury, Vice President of Unifor Local 8300

Derek MacLeod, Unifor National Staff Representative

Front line health care workers

When: Friday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Bridlewood Plaza 60-64 Stonehaven Dr, Kanata

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: To arrange in person, phone or FaceTime interviews or for more information please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or 416-458-3307 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

