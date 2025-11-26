Government of Alberta takes concrete action on illegal tobacco market

Alberta is leading Canada's fight against organized criminal gangs

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Government of Alberta, building upon Budget 2025 commitments, introduced a legislative package that includes major amendments to Alberta's Tobacco Tax Act, raising penalties and fines for contraband tobacco

Alberta's contraband tobacco market is controlled by organized criminal gangs, who use the profits to fund other illegal activities, as evidenced by recent major seizures of illicit drugs, firearms, as well as tobacco. It's vital for the safety of Alberta communities that the Government of Alberta aggressively targets these organized criminals with increased enforcement and fines.

In addition to making Alberta communities more dangerous, contraband tobacco , which represents 29% of the market, takes critical tax revenue from the Government of Alberta, costing Alberta taxpayers an estimated $102 million in 2023 alone, according to a report from Ernst & Young conducted on behalf of the convenience store sector.1

In recent years, the Government of Alberta has been a leader in its efforts to address the contraband tobacco problem. This national issue, however, cannot be solved by one province alone. Rothmans, Benson and Hedges continues to advocate for governments across Canada to work together to tackle this growing, Canada-wide problem through developing a coordinated national strategy.

Quote:

"Alberta is leading the way by taking big steps to tackle the pockets of organized crime. Increased penalties and fines are effective tools for law-enforcement as Alberta works to dismantle its large contraband market that funds other illegal activities including, drug and gun trafficking. With these increased financial penalties, the province should consider resourcing a dedicated police unit focused on contraband, which could pay for itself through its work to dismantle this illegal trade." - Kory McDonald, Head, External Affairs. Rothmans, Benson and Hedges.

To learn more about RBH, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Media Inquiries: Media Relations, Brayden Akers, Media Relations Lead, [email protected]