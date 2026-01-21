QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Driven by a shared desire to increase the housing supply in the region, the governments of Canada and Quebec are strengthening their collaboration to accelerate housing construction and support community development.

In order to ensure the harmonized deployment of Build Canada Homes in Quebec, in line with its priorities and jurisdictions, the governments of Canada and Quebec have signed a memorandum of understanding to guide their collaboration.

Through a joint Collaboration Table, the two governments will work together to fund affordable housing projects aligned with shared priorities, simplify and accelerate approval processes, and ensure better coordination between government, municipal, and community partners.

Recognizing that accelerating residential construction necessarily requires major infrastructure investments, the two governments also announced the signing of the Agreement on the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF). Under this agreement, the federal government will invest nearly $1 billion, which Quebec will be able to use in accordance with its guidelines and territorial needs to modernize and develop essential infrastructure--particularly in the areas of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater--necessary for the completion of new housing projects.

This integrated approach, based on a strong and pragmatic partnership between Ottawa and Quebec, will increase the supply of housing, support municipal growth, and strengthen the economic vitality of our regions.

Through this joint action, the governments of Canada and Quebec are reaffirming their commitment to respond in a structured and concrete manner to the housing crisis and to improve access to affordable housing for Quebecers.

The announcement was made in Québec City by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Caroline Proulx, Minister Responsible for Housing, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, Geneviève Guilbault, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, and Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City.

"Too many families in Quebec are still looking for a home that meets their needs. Municipalities need reliable, well‑adapted infrastructure to make that possible. By working closely with the Government of Quebec, we're creating the conditions to speed up homebuilding, remove barriers, and deliver real solutions for communities. Thanks to these investments, we are supporting sustainable development and are giving communities the tools they need to build homes and communities where everyone can thrive."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"The agreement announced today is a major step forward in housing. It is significant and fully respects Quebec's jurisdiction, priorities, and legislative framework. It builds on various agreements reached in recent years between the governments of Quebec and Canada which, when viewed as a whole, form a comprehensive package aimed at providing the fastest possible support to low and modest income households looking for housing in Quebec. Above all, this latest agreement reaffirms the shared commitment of the governments of Quebec and Canada to take swift and concrete action. And to do more!"

Caroline Proulx, Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Building a strong Canada starts with our cities. Today's investment announcement shows what can be achieved when the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec work together. We will modernize and build essential infrastructure, support housing creation, and respond concretely to the priorities of Quebecers."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"We have negotiated $1 billion to support our municipalities and, above all, our citizens by financing water infrastructure that is essential to the daily quality of life of Quebecers. Investing in our collective infrastructure means giving ourselves the means to meet the needs of real people, while stimulating the economy and mobilizing local expertise. Thanks to this agreement, dozens of municipalities will be able to carry out long-awaited work and provide reliable services throughout Quebec."

Geneviève Guilbault, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"At Build Canada Homes, our mission is to increase the supply of housing across the country in close partnership with provinces, municipalities and community partners. Today's agreement is a decisive step to help Quebec communities respond to the urgent needs of families seeking safe, affordable homes that suit their reality. By working hand‑in‑hand with the Government of Quebec and supporting modern, effective solutions, we're creating the right conditions to deliver homes faster and build communities where people can look to the future with confidence."

Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes focuses on increasing the supply of affordable housing, including through modern construction methods (prefabrication, modular) and better alignment of domestic supply chains.

In parallel, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation continues to support the housing system through existing programs, including the Apartment Construction Loan Program and mortgage insurance products.

The Government of Canada announced a $ 6 billion pan Canadian envelope for the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to accelerate the construction and upgrading of infrastructure that is essential for housing: drinking water supply, wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and certain solid waste solutions.

CHIF helps communities secure the infrastructure capacity needed to support more housing and increase density. Funding can be invested in projects that improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, as well as initiatives to preserve existing capacity, enhance network reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfilling.

Funding under the Direct Delivery stream of CHIF supports major infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake period for this stream is now closed.

