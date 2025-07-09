North America's fastest-growing shawarma chain and the iconic snack brand reimagine portable dining with a crunchy, fiery twist

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - July 9, 2025 – Osmow's™, North America's fastest-growing shawarma chain restaurant and Doritos®, the No. 1 flavoured tortilla chips brand in Canada, today announced an unexpected, yet delicious summer collaboration that will disrupt the portable food scene. The Walking Shawarma™ is a limited-time innovation that transforms a bag of Doritos® Sweet Chili Heat!® tortilla chips into a vessel for Osmow's signature shawarmas.

The Walking Shawarma™ takes the viral 'Walking Taco' concept that has generated over 64 million TikTok posts and has given it a bold, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean makeover. This Canadian-exclusive creation features a finely carved shawarma protein (such as Falafel, Chicken, Lamb and Beef) and layers it on a bed of crunchy Doritos® Sweet Chili Heat!® tortilla chips, topped with fresh ingredients, mozzarella cheese, Osmow's signature Rocks™ and drizzled with Osmow's™ famous sauces – all served directly in the Doritos® bag for Canadians to take on-the-go.

"This collaboration demonstrates how breakthrough mashups and culinary magic become possible when restaurants tap into PepsiCo's diverse portfolio of dynamic flavours, textures, and brands," said Kelly Bateman, Director of Culinary Marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "The Walking Shawarma is proof that our brands, like Doritos Sweet Chili Heat!, can do more than complement a meal, they can completely redefine it."

Available starting today for a limited time in over 200 Osmow's locations across Canada, The Walking Shawarma offers complete customization so Canadians can make it their own. The interactive dining experience encourages customers to experiment, mix and enjoy their creation on-the-go.

"The Walking Shawarma offers our guests a one-of-a-kind experience, combining two iconic brands into one delicious meal available exclusively at Osmow's this summer," said Ben Osmow, CEO at Osmow's. "Partnering with PepsiCo Foods Canada lets us push the boundaries of our menu by combining our signature shawarma and sauces with the spicy-sweet crunch of Doritos – it's a flavour pairing our customers are going to love."

Ready to experience the crunch? Canadians can visit their nearest Osmow's location and try The Walking Shawarma™ all summer long. Prices may vary by location.

About Osmow's™

Osmow's™ is one of North America's fastest growing quick-service restaurant chains, boasting nearly 200 restaurants. Its modern take on classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine has proven a hit with its expanding customer base. Serving the best Shawarmas in North America, Osmow's™ pita wraps offer a choice of Chicken, Beef, Lamb, Falafel, Philly Shawarma and Crispy Chicken Shawarma. The extensive menu also includes delicious Signature Creations such as ON THE ROCKS® and ON THE STIX® and Canadian classics such as Shawarma Poutine. Osmow's™ is Proudly Canadian and family run since 2001.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

