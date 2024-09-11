OSMOW'S™ SERVES ANOTHER EXCITING-FIRST MENU MOVE: CRISPY CHICKEN SHAWARMA HAS ARRIVED!!

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Osmow's unveils new Crispy Chicken Shawarma, a bold first on the shawarma scene. "Now available across Canadian locations, this is smashing news for shawarma fans and in direct response to what our loyal customers have been asking for," says Osmow's President and CMO Bernadette Osmow.

Osmow's, North America's leading Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant enterprise, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation – Crispy Chicken Shawarma, a first-of-its-kind crispy chicken shawarma experience. This limited-time offering is now available at all Osmow's Canadian locations.

The Crispy Chicken Shawarma combines Osmow's signature proprietary blend of Mediterranean spices with a deep-fried twist, creating a unique and flavourful option for shawarma lovers. It is offered in a wrap or as an à la carte bites option.

"As leaders in shawarma, we are always pushing the boundaries of flavour," says Osmow's VP of Marketing Marina Baric. "The Crispy Chicken Shawarma is our boldest creation yet, blending our traditional spices with a breaded, crispy texture that's a real game changer. We're thrilled to offer something entirely new to the shawarma scene, delivering a one-of-a-kind taste experience."

Limited-Time Only

Available for a limited time only, the Crispy Chicken Shawarma is expected to excite food lovers across Canada. Whether dining in, taking out or ordering via delivery, customers will be able to enjoy this crispy new option at their convenience.

Collaborative Campaigning

In true Osmow's fashion, the Crispy Chicken Shawarma launch will be paired with playful promotions by a host of Canadian social media personalities in playful collaborations. With an upbeat approach, Osmow's encourages shawarma lovers to pop in to their favourite Osmow's to enjoy a free sample now and highlight the Crispy Chicken Shawarma's superiority on their own channels to captivate and entertain friends, fans and followers across social media tagging @osmowsshawarma.

OSMOW'S Shawarma has grown to almost 180 locations and counting across North America by offering fresh, flavourful Middle Eastern cuisine that appeals to a wide audience, from food enthusiasts to families and athletes.

View the extensive and flexible OSMOW'S Shawarma menu at osmows.com/menu/ . For more information about OSMOW'S Shawarma, visit osmows.com and follow @osmowsshawarma on all popular social media channels.

About OSMOW'S

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first OSMOW'S restaurant was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful family-led franchise operation to this day. Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the North American landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a modern palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, OSMOW'S flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favourite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. OSMOW'S has grown to 180 locations and continues to expand across North America.

