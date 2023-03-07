TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Osler, Hoskin and Harcourt LLP is proud to be named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers (2023) as a reflection of the firm's strong commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"Our people approach diversity and inclusion initiatives with a sense of enthusiasm and commitment at the local and national levels. Through the work of firm leadership, our Legal Professional Resource Groups and our National and Regional Diversity Committees, and supported by our Senior Manager of Diversity & Inclusion, Amy Sujae Lee, we continue to work to effect meaningful change in collaboration with our clients and our communities," says Shuli Rodal, Osler's Diversity Committee Chair, Partner and Chair, Competition/Antitrust & Foreign Investment. "We are honoured to be recognized by Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the commitment we have made as a firm to making Osler a welcoming and supportive workplace for all."

Osler was recognized by Canada's Best Diversity Employers for our internal and external diversity initiatives including our Legal Professional Resource Groups. Driven by our people and supported by leadership, these groups include the Osler Asia-Pacific Affinity Network, Osler Black Lawyer's Network, Osler Pride Network, Osler South Asian Network and the Osler Women Lawyers' Network and our Regional Diversity Committees in Calgary, Montréal and Vancouver.

"We can best understand and serve our clients when the makeup and culture of our firm reflects the communities in which we live and work," says Osler's National Managing Partner Doug Bryce. "We are determined to play our part in tackling the barriers to equal opportunities in the legal profession and are proud of our collaborations with community organizations, universities, law schools and industry stakeholders."

Diversity and inclusion are core values at Osler. To learn more about the firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion, read the seventh annual Diversity at Osler: 2022 Year in Review. This report demonstrates how Osler is making a difference and highlights all of the firm's diversity initiatives.

About Osler

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. From Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver and New York, we advise our Canadian, U.S. and international clients on an array of domestic and cross-border legal issues. Our collaborative "one firm" approach draws on the expertise of over 500 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. For over 160 years, we've built a reputation for solving problems, removing obstacles, and providing the answers you need, when you need them. It's law that works.

SOURCE Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP - Toronto

For further information: Media contacts: Rebecca Goldberg, Media and Public Relations Manager, 416.646.4485, [email protected]; Véronique St-Germain (Montréal), Director, Business and Client Development, 514.904.8176, [email protected]