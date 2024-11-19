TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Pierre Fitzgibbon, the former Minister for Economy, Innovation and Energy for Québec, and a leading and experienced businessman and trusted advisor, is joining Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, one of Canada's leading business law firms, as a Special Advisor.

"Pierre's extensive experience in government and industry brings invaluable expertise that our clients and lawyers can tap into as they navigate the challenges ahead for business in Québec and nationally," says Sandra Abitan, Managing Partner of Osler's Montréal office. "As a highly respected businessman and policymaker in the economy, innovation and energy transition sectors, he is well positioned to provide our clients with his strategic insights as Canada's economy adapts for the opportunities ahead in the areas of enhanced productivity, energy transition and more."

Shahir Guindi, Chair Emeritus of the firm added, "Pierre's international reach, private equity experience, and impressive deal-making and problem-solving track record will make him a valuable member of the firm and a value-add advisor to our clients, whether they be engaged in domestic or international growth."

"Joining Osler gives me an incredible platform from which I can continue supporting our economy by supporting the entrepreneurs and businesses driving the future of Québec and Canada. In an era defined by pivotal energy transition and rapid technological evolution, I am excited to bring my experience and strategic vision to Osler's clients. My focus on fostering economic growth aligns seamlessly with Osler's top-tier reputation, particularly in supporting projects that leverage capital inflows, private equity, and innovation in sectors essential to our future," adds Pierre Fitzgibbon.

During his impressive career, Pierre held leadership roles in politics, finance and business. He was first elected Member of the National Assembly of Québec for Terrebonne for the Coalition avenir Québec in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. He served most recently as Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy until September 2024.

Previously, Pierre was a managing partner at Walter Capital Partners, a private equity firm, between 2015 and 2018. From 2007 to 2014, he was president and chief executive officer at Atrium Innovations, a company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the health and nutrition industry.

Before that he was vice chairman of National Bank Financial and head of investment banking and corporate ﬁnance services. Pierre also held executive positions at Télésystème Mobiles International, Chase Capital Partners Hong Kong, Domtar and Peerless Carpet Corporation. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in auditing and consulting services.

In recognition of his extensive business credentials, Pierre has served on boards of directors of both public and private companies, including that of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, WSP, Héroux-Devtek, Groupe Transcontinental, Cycle Capital Management, Neptune Technologies, Lumenpulse and Arianne Phosphate.

