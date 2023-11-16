OSC seeks comment on priorities for 2024-2025

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking feedback from stakeholders on its proposed Statement of Priorities for 2024-2025 (SoP), which will guide business planning for the fiscal year. The SoP sets out the priority initiatives on which the OSC intends to focus its resources and actions.

"The proposed priorities build on the OSC's ongoing work to deliver on our mandate to modernize regulation and respond quickly to market changes," said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. "As we consider our work through the lens of evolving macroeconomic conditions and investor attitudes, we are taking a long-term view to ensure our capital markets continue to deliver compelling investment opportunities and strong investor protection."

Please visit the OSC website to review the proposed OSC Statement of Priorities for 2024-2025 . Written comments can be submitted until December 18, 2023. Following a review of the comments, any necessary revisions will be incorporated into the final SoP which will be published as part of the OSC Business Plan in Spring 2024.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.c a.

