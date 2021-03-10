OSC requests applications for Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee

TORONTO, ON, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking members for its Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee (CDAC).

The CDAC advises OSC staff on a range of projects, including the planning, implementation and communication of its continuous disclosure review program, as well as related policy initiatives. The CDAC also serves as a forum to advise OSC staff on emerging issues, and to assess procedures.

The CDAC consists of 10 to 15 members who meet on an as needed basis. Participation on the Committee includes a mix of in-person meetings and consultations by conference call or email. Time commitment varies but will not exceed more than two to three hours each month. Members serve two-year terms and are selected for their extensive knowledge of continuous disclosure issues and a strong interest in related policy. The CDAC is currently chaired by Michael Balter, Manager of the Corporate Finance Branch at the OSC.

Interested parties should submit their application, indicating their relevant experience by March 31, 2021. We thank the outgoing members for their valuable contributions.

Applications and questions regarding the CDAC may be submitted to:

Michael Balter

Manager, Corporate Finance Branch

Ontario Securities Commission

[email protected]

Jonathan Blackwell

Senior Accountant, Corporate Finance Branch

Ontario Securities Commission

[email protected]

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

