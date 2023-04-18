TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) signature conference, OSC Dialogue takes place on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (South Building). The registration desk will open at 8:00 a.m.

OSC Dialogue 2023: Regulating with Purpose is a full-day conference that convenes business leaders, senior regulators, and international policy experts to discuss the path forward amid the risks and opportunities posed by fast-evolving capital markets. Attendees will hear from high-profile keynote speakers and panel discussions on crypto regulation, climate disclosure, diversity and more.

Highlights from the agenda include remarks from the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance for Ontario, a keynote address by International Sustainability Standards Board Vice-Chair Jingdong Hua, and the first public remarks from Charles-Antoine St-Jean the inaugural Chair of the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, appointed April 1, 2023.

Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer of the OSC will be speaking with Rostin Behnam, Chairman of the U.S. (United States) Commodity Futures Trading Commission in an exclusive fireside chat pre-recorded in Washington D.C. In his first public address since becoming Chair of the Board, Kevan Cowan will sit down with Grant Vingoe to discuss the OSC's new structure and mandate.

Registration closes April 20, 2023. To register, or for more information on the full agenda and list of speakers, visit the OSC website.

Media interested in attending OSC Dialogue 2023 should register in advance by contacting [email protected].

Attendance at OSC Dialogue 2023: Regulating with Purpose is eligible for IIROC and FP Canada continuing education credits and may be eligible for Law Society of Ontario and CPA Ontario substantive hours.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

