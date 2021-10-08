OSC Dialogue 2021 to take place virtually and examine conditions for financial industry growth

Event features Ontario Minister of Finance, keynote presentation by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor, and luncheon remarks by a legendary U.S. academic

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced a selection of speakers headlining its annual conference, OSC Dialogue 2021. This year's theme is Creating Conditions for Growth. Speakers will discuss the role of the financial community, regulators and policymakers in fostering vibrant capital markets as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual conference will feature important conversations about transforming Ontario into an even more attractive destination for investors, innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, Ontario, will kick off the event. Keynote speaker Paul Beaudry, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, will provide an assessment of how risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system are evolving, including risks stemming from COVID-19. Pioneering scholar, Cass R. Sunstein, founder and director of the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy at Harvard Law School, will deliver a luncheon presentation on behavioural economics and information abundance as it relates to the financial world, capital markets and regulation.

"Dialogue 2021 is our chance to have critically important and timely conversations about how we can support business recovery and the continued growth of our capital markets," said Grant Vingoe, Chair and CEO of the OSC. "The regulatory landscape continues to transform, and I look forward to discussing how we can help ensure a sustainable future while modernizing Canada's self-regulatory framework and responding to the explosive growth in new investors, including many who are not relying on registrants for individualized advice."

Chair Vingoe will participate in a wide-ranging conversation that morning with Tim Kiladze, reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail.

OSC Dialogue 2021 will take place on November 23, 2021, and registration will open on October 14, 2021. Please subscribe for event updates and follow #OSCDialogue on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest on OSC Dialogue.

Stay tuned for more information about the event's agenda and full roster of speakers.

