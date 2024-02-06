OSC Board extends term of CEO Grant Vingoe

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today that its Board of Directors has extended Grant Vingoe's term as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of five years.

"Grant Vingoe is a steadfast and unwavering champion of Ontario's capital markets," said Kevan Cowan, Chair of the Board. "Under his leadership, the OSC has delivered on critical initiatives to better protect investors, modernize regulation for market participants, and provide new avenues for raising capital. With Grant at the helm, the OSC is well positioned to navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, and deliver results for Ontario under our new strategic plan."

"I am honoured by the Board's confidence in me and excited to continue leading the dedicated staff of the OSC as we embark on the next phase of our journey," said OSC CEO Grant Vingoe. "In the coming months, I look forward to unveiling an ambitious six-year strategic plan that is responsive to emerging trends, supportive of innovation and growth, and sustainable over the long term."

"We are operating in an environment marked by rapid technological advancements, changing demographics, and shifting investor attitudes," Mr. Vingoe added. "This evolving landscape is challenging traditional models of regulation and enforcement, and we must adapt to continue supporting the people and businesses of Ontario."

As outlined in the OSC's draft Statement of Priorities for 2024-2025, work is underway on a strategic plan for the organization that will set out its direction for the next six years. The OSC looks forward to publishing this plan in the spring of 2024.

Mr. Vingoe was previously appointed as the first dedicated CEO of the OSC effective on April 29, 2022. Prior to that, Mr. Vingoe served as both Chair and CEO of the OSC before the roles were separated with the proclamation of the Securities Commission Act, 2021 on April 29, 2022. He continues to serve as a member of the OSC's Board of Directors.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

