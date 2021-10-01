OSC Announces Small Business Advisory Committee Members

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the new membership of its Small Business Advisory Committee (SBAC).

The SBAC advises the OSC staff on current business practices and emerging trends affecting small businesses in both the public and private markets. The Committee also provides feedback on the effectiveness of Corporate Finance policies and initiatives related to small business.

The SBAC will meet on an as-needed basis with members serving a two-year term. The Committee is chaired by Jo-Anne Matear, Manager, Corporate Finance Branch.

The Committee members are:

Tim P. Babcock TSX Venture Exchange

Chad Bayne Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Melanie Cole Aird & Berlis LLP

Siri C Genik BRIDGE©



John A. Fabello Tory's LLP



Peter Irwin Retired (formerly Managing Director, CIBC World Markets) Matthew Ivis Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association Jo-Anne Matear (Chair) Ontario Securities Commission

Liis Palmer Cassels Investment Management Inc. Grant Redpath PwC LLP



Kay Schonberger RBC Capital Markets

Pierre Soulard Miller Thomson LLP

Rob Theriault Canadian Securities Exchange

Jonathan Tong Miller Thomson LLP



The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

