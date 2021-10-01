OSC Announces Small Business Advisory Committee Members

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -  The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the new membership of its Small Business Advisory Committee (SBAC).

The SBAC advises the OSC staff on current business practices and emerging trends affecting small businesses in both the public and private markets. The Committee also provides feedback on the effectiveness of Corporate Finance policies and initiatives related to small business.

The SBAC will meet on an as-needed basis with members serving a two-year term. The Committee is chaired by Jo-Anne Matear, Manager, Corporate Finance Branch.

The Committee members are:

Tim P. Babcock

TSX Venture Exchange

Chad Bayne

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Melanie Cole

Aird & Berlis LLP

Siri C Genik

BRIDGE©

John A. Fabello

Tory's LLP

Peter Irwin

Retired (formerly Managing Director, CIBC World Markets)

Matthew Ivis

Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association

Jo-Anne Matear (Chair)

Ontario Securities Commission

Liis Palmer

Cassels Investment Management Inc.

Grant Redpath

PwC LLP

Kay Schonberger

RBC Capital Markets

Pierre Soulard

Miller Thomson LLP

Rob Theriault

Canadian Securities Exchange

Jonathan Tong

Miller Thomson LLP

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

