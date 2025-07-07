OSC Investor Alert: JC Team Capital Inc. and Parthkumar Jani

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is warning the public about JC Team Capital Inc., which is operating through the website jcteamcapital.com.

JC Team Capital Inc. and its director, Mr. Parthkumar Jani, may be encouraging Canadians to invest in various companies through loan agreements. However, JC Team Capital Inc. and Mr. Jani are not registered to sell investments in Canada.

The OSC believes Mr. Jani may be operating in and around the Scarborough and Markham regions, however, all investors should be vigilant across the province.

If you or anyone you know has been approached by JC Team Capital Inc. or Mr. Jani to invest, the OSC urges you to contact the OSC's Inquiries and Contact Centre at 1-877-785-1555 or [email protected] as soon as possible.

Investors should always to check the registration of any person or business trying to sell them an investment or give them investment advice.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

