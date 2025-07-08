OSC publishes draft Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its draft Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation (APTR) for engagement and is seeking feedback from interested or affected parties, including rightsholders in Ontario, Indigenous organizations, market participants, regulators, investors and investor advocates.

Further to the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, the OSC is developing the APTR as part of its vision to ensure that Ontario's capital markets are inviting, thriving and secure for everyone. The APTR will serve as a roadmap for how the OSC can build a culturally aware, safe and more inclusive workforce, while working collaboratively with Indigenous peoples and partners and communities to foster a culture of inclusion and investor confidence for the benefit of all.

"The OSC is committed to pursuing truth and reconciliation and in supporting equitable access to the capital markets by, with and for Indigenous Peoples in Ontario," said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. "We look forward to engaging with and receiving feedback that we will consider when we publish our inaugural Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation."

While the OSC is always open to ongoing engagement, feedback and response letters are due by October 31, 2025, so that the OSC can consider them as it prepares its inaugural APTR for publication. Feedback can be provided by:

Attending a roundtable discussion session. Session dates and registration information will be posted shortly on the OSC's website.

Requesting a meeting with the OSC via email to [email protected] .

. A written response letter. Response letters should be submitted electronically in PDF or Word format via email at [email protected] .

. Attending the final Ontario -wide roundtable discussion session on October 21 , 2025.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]