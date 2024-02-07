OSC announces new SME Institute webinars

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced a new lineup of webinars for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The webinars are offered at no cost through the 'OSC SME Institute' which helps small businesses understand and navigate the requirements of being or becoming a public company in Ontario.

The new webinars led by OSC staff provide companies and their advisors with an opportunity to gain practical tips and insights on navigating SEDAR+ filings effectively, and for OSC staff to provide issuer education and guidance to assist in meeting continuous disclosure reporting obligations, with a focus on problematic promotional disclosures.

Some key topics covered in the webinars will include:

SEDAR+ profile and fee management

Prospectus, exempt market, and application filings on SEDAR+

Overly promotional and unbalanced disclosures

Greenwashing and climate-related disclosures

Guidance and best practices for MD&A disclosures

For full details on the webinars and to register, visit the SME Institute calendar on the OSC website. For questions related to course content and registration, please contact [email protected].

Established in 2012, the program informs small and medium businesses about how to avoid common deficiencies, understand their regulatory obligations and gives them the opportunity to hear first-hand from OSC Staff on the latest regulatory issues that have an impact on their markets.

Archived replays of the webinars will also be available on the OSC's website and YouTube channel. Previous archived webinars include mining disclosure essentials; financing options for SMEs; Report of Exempt Distribution filing essentials and navigating insider reporting and the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

