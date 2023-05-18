The project aims to facilitate access for Le Chaînon residents to medical consultations

KIRKLAND, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of Le Chaînon's 90th anniversary, Organon Canada, a subsidiary of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's health company, is announcing a contribution of $90,000 to help fund the mission of Le Chaînon and the creation of an in-house medical clinic.

At Organon Canada’s head office, in front of Ms. Yvonne Maisonneuve’s mural reproduction, Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis, the Montréal Region, and Regional Economic Development; Sonia Côté, President and CEO, Le Chaînon; Monique Bérubé, Associate, Le Chaînon; Sylvie Bourbonnière, Executive Director, Le Chaînon Foundation; Lucie Morissette, Associate, Le Chaînon; Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada; Kevin Ali, CEO, Organon & Co. (Photo credit: Benoît Desjardins, The Canadian Press) (CNW Group/Organon Canada Inc.)

Le Chaînon is a shelter for women in vulnerable situations that offers a wide range of services, from emergency shelter to permanent housing. Most women who arrive at Le Chaînon are in precarious situations, and sometimes, with a fragile state of health. In fact, according to Le Chaînon, more than 60 per cent of the women who use their services have mental health issues and 58 per cent have physical health problems1.

"Women arrive at Le Chaînon with a fragile and deteriorated state of health and no longer have the strength to take steps to access services. For us, it was essential to adapt to their reality and to act actively to improve their overall health. Thank you very much to Organon for this financial contribution, which is all the more precious because it confirms the sharing of a common vision to meet the ever-growing needs of the women we serve," mentions Sonia Côté, President and CEO, Le Chaînon.

Noticing the urgent need to offer health support, Le Chaînon identified the importance of adapting services for its residents by creating a medical clinic, whose goal will be to provide residents with regular access to care. The creation of a medical clinic has many benefits, including:

Creating a structure to help women in vulnerable situations to respond to their physical and mental health needs.

Ensuring women do not have to travel outside the shelter and wait long hours for medical care.

Providing diversified services on a regular basis, which will have a positive impact on women's health and well-being.

Preventing certain mental and physical health problems by providing help and advice.

Creating new alliances with other health professionals, which will help the medical clinic strengthen relationships with current partners to continue offering specialized services to residents.

"Organizations like Le Chaînon and companies like Organon are doing remarkable work. They are taking the necessary steps to support women's physical and mental health. I invite other companies to follow suit by financially supporting organizations that make a difference," mentions Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis, the Montréal Region, and Regional Economic Development.

Just over 4,000 requests for shelter were denied last year due to lack of space (women were referred to other resources), which speaks to the dire need for funding2. By receiving support from the community, Le Chaînon is able to help 1,000 women each year and offer immediate assistance3.

"As a company whose purpose is to focus on improving the health of women globally, we're committed to supporting organizations that offer care specifically tailored to women's health. We are delighted to contribute to Le Chaînon's mission and medical clinic project to help respond to the critical need of offering in-house health care to women in need", mentions Kevin Ali, CEO, Organon & Co.

Ninety years after its creation, Le Chaînon plays an important role in the Montréal and Québec community, and the three shelters are, for many women, the only safe place where they can take refuge and find the help and support they need.

"Organon Canada shares the belief that by fighting inequality, we are helping build a more sustainable future for women, their families, and communities, says Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. That's why we are encouraging the Montreal business community to join and invest in women's health and well-being, and support those who come to Le Chaînon when in need of help."

In addition to supporting Le Chaînon through donations and volunteering, Organon Canada wanted to honour the work and legacy of Yvonne Maisonneuve, Founder of Le Chaînon. The women's health company contributed to the mural that has been created in her honour in August 2022 in Montréal, through adding a reproduction of the mural into one of their meeting rooms, now named Yvonne Maisonneuve.

To learn more about Le Chaînon's mission and services, visit lechainon.org.

About Le Chaînon

Founded in 1932, Le Chaînon's mission is to welcome women in difficulty, unconditionally and without judgment. The organization offers women secure shelter as well as help and support adapted to their needs. With the help of experienced assistants, women who come to Le Chaînon will take steps towards achieving personal and social independence and autonomy. Women benefit from professional support in an environment that encourages the most egalitarian relationships possible. Le Chaînon also hopes to take collective and social responsibility to denounce inequality, difficult living conditions and the various forms of violence that women experience in their lives. Its goal is to promote the rights of women – with women.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company with a focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the women's health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women's health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit https://www.organon.com/canada-en/and connect with us on LinkedIn.

