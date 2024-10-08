Organon Canada Promotes Geneviève Gauthier as Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Community Engagement and Appoints Jeffrey Malawski as Executive Director, Women's Health and Established Brands

Organon Canada's operations are led by a diverse and highly capable team of equally represented men and women, offering a combination of relevant skills and experience, with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day for everyone, with a focus on women's health.

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Organon Canada, a subsidiary of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women's health, today announced updates to its Canadian leadership team with an appointment and promotion.

Effective September 1, 2024, Jeffrey Malawski has been appointed to the position of Executive Director, Women's Health and Established Brands. Previously, Mr. Malawski led the Corporate Affairs and Community Engagement business unit at Organon Canada, a position now held by Geneviève Gauthier whose promotion came into effect on October 1, 2024. Prior to this role, Ms. Gauthier served as Associate Director, Policy & Access, and was instrumental in enhancing the company's corporate presence at both federal and provincial levels.

"Geneviève and Jeff have played key roles since our company was founded in 2021 and have helped to create Organon these last three years. Their experience in the industry, expertise, and commitment to Organon and women's health will help us achieve our company's growth for the future," said Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. "These leadership changes reflect our commitment to fostering a high-performance culture while ensuring we continue to meet the unmet health needs in women and the needs of our community.

Since the establishment of Organon Canada, Mr. Malawski has been responsible for shaping and leading the development of policies, pricing and contracting strategies, implementing the Patient Support Programs, as well as overseeing the company's communications activities. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Malawski has played a pivotal role in the success of Organon Canada, its culture and values, and in ensuring the success of his talented team.

"I look forward to continuing on my adventure at Organon Canada and to contributing to the business unit's continued success to help tackle the unmet health needs of women in Canada," said Jeffrey Malawski. "I am proud of this talented team that drives innovation and delivers impactful solutions to improve the health and well-being of women. Collectively, we will build on our successes and strive to make a lasting difference for girls, women and their communities."

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Geneviève Gauthier brings a wealth of expertise in market research, sales, marketing, public health, and policy and access. Recognized for her strategic mindset, collaborative approach, and authenticity, Ms. Gauthier will play a key role in overseeing the company's communication and community engagement activities, ensuring that its Patient Support Programs deliver exceptional value to both patients and healthcare professionals, while also helping to shape policy and contracting strategies that align with the company's organizational objectives. In addition, she has been an important driving force of the company's mission and social impact strategy, notably through the meaningful relationship she has cultivated with Le Chaînon, one of the largest resources for women in difficulty in Québec, truly bringing our values to life.

"I am honoured to be part of the Organon Canada leadership team that launched our company's operations in Canada as a standalone entity. Building awareness and fostering collaborations to address women's unmet health needs and creating a stronger healthcare system for all will be an extremely rewarding journey," said Geneviève Gauthier. "I look forward to continuing our efforts working alongside like-minded organizations and building on the solid strides our team has made."

Organon Canada's operations are led by a diverse and highly capable team of equally represented men and women, offering a combination of relevant skills and experience, with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day for everyone, with a particular focus on women. The company is also a proud recipient of the Women in Governance Parity Certification.

Mr. Malawski holds an M.Sc. and B.Sc. in Health Administration from both the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota. Read Jeffrey Malawski's biography here.

Ms. Gauthier holds an MBA in Marketing from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal. You can read her biography here.

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company with a strategy to help improve the health of women throughout their lives. Organon's diverse portfolio offers more than 60 medicines and products in women's health, biosimilars, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. In addition to Organon's current products, the company invests in innovative solutions and research to drive future growth opportunities in women's health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical partners and innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and agile presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.organon.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

