Organizations Risk Losing Top Talent Without Clear Career Pathing, Says HR Research Firm McLean & Company

As employees continue to seek meaningful development and internal mobility, many organizations are falling short in providing the clarity and support needed to retain top talent. McLean & Company's recent research, Develop an Integrated Career Pathing Framework, addresses this critical gap with a practical, evidence-based approach that empowers HR leaders to build transparent, scalable career development strategies aligned to both employee aspirations and organizational goals.

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - With only one in five employees confident in their ability to make an internal career move (LinkedIn, 2024), and 43% of exiting employees citing a lack of advancement opportunities as a reason for leaving (McLean & Company Exit Survey, 2021-2024), organizations face mounting pressure to address the widening gap between employee ambition and organizational opportunities. Yet despite this rising employee demand for internal mobility, most organizations are failing to effectively support their employees in navigating their career growth. McLean & Company's latest research insights, Develop an Integrated Career Pathing Framework, offers a practical, evidence-based approach to designing career pathing initiatives that not only deepen employee commitment but also build the foundation for sustainable organizational growth. By connecting individual development with broader business goals, the framework helps HR leaders and their organizations unlock internal talent potential and create more resilient, future-ready workforces.

McLean & Company’s integrated career pathing framework outlines four key drivers of effective career pathing – role clarity and leveling, defined mobility criteria, integration with broader HR programs, and manager enablement – to help organizations retain top talent, support internal mobility, and align career development with strategic goals. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"Employees are telling us they want to grow – but they don't see a path forward," said Lexi Hambides, director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "Our research shows that when career pathing frameworks are unclear or non-existent, employees disengage, seek opportunities elsewhere, and organizations struggle to retain critical talent. A well-designed, transparent framework aligns employee aspirations with business needs, enabling internal mobility, improving role fit, and ultimately driving stronger organizational performance."

McLean & Company's research highlights that while career development is a proven driver of employee engagement, many organizations struggle to implement frameworks that are scalable, relevant, and responsive to the evolving needs of their workforce. The HR research and advisory firm explains that career pathing initiatives frequently stall due to limited resources, insufficient leadership alignment, and a lack of integration with broader HR programs such as learning and development, internal mobility, and total rewards.

McLean & Company's data shows that employees who believe their organization provides adequate opportunities to learn new skills are 1.6 times more likely to be engaged (McLean & Company Exit Survey, 2021–2024), an insight that reinforces the recommendation for well-structured, transparent, and future-ready career development strategies.

Introducing McLean & Company's Career Pathing Framework

To close the disconnect between employee expectations and organizational support, the new framework offers a structured yet adaptable approach to career pathing. McLean & Company's resource guides HR teams through key activities such as:

Defining role levels and progression criteria.

Mapping clear mobility pathways across functions and levels.

Aligning career growth with performance expectations and organizational priorities.

By enabling employees to envision and pursue growth within their organization, career pathing fosters a sense of purpose, connection, and loyalty, factors that are becoming increasingly critical in today's talent market. At the core of the framework is McLean & Company's thought model, which outlines four key drivers of effective career pathing:

Role clarity and leveling. Defined mobility criteria. Connection to HR systems (e.g. L&D, performance, total rewards). Manager enablement through tools and language to support continuous career growth.

The firm's collective of research insights offers step-by-step guidance, tools, and templates to help HR leaders design and implement effective career pathing strategies tailored to their organization's needs. To learn more, please visit McLean & Company's Develop an Integrated Career Pathing Framework.

McLean & Company's On-Demand Career Pathing Course

As part of its comprehensive support, McLean & Company also offers an on-demand McLean Academy course called Career Pathing, which helps HR professionals apply the framework in real-world settings, strengthen internal capabilities, and lead effective change.

Members can gain access to a robust set of tools and templates, including the Career Path Planning Workbook, the Create an Inclusive Promotion Process Guide, and a Goal Management Guide to support manager-employee development conversations.

