The city wins the 2025 ParticipACTION Community Challenge $100,000 grand prize

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Richmond, B.C. has been named Canada's Most Active Community and awarded the $100,000 grand prize to support local physical activity and sport initiatives as part of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk. Now in its sixth year, the national physical activity and sport initiative encourages Canadians to get active throughout the month of June.

"Congratulations to Richmond and all of the provincial and territorial winners," said Elio Antunes, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "Engaging community members in physical activity and sport is an important strategy for building healthier and more connected communities. It was so inspiring to see over 1,500 organizations host more than 10,000 low-barrier, inclusive physical activity and sport activities throughout June. We hope communities keep the momentum going and continue to make room to move year-round!"

Richmond has been a strong competitor in the Community Challenge since its inception and won the title of B.C.'s Most Active Community in 2022 and 2024. This year, the city earned the title of Canada's Most Active Community with the help of local organizations that rallied people to get active through more than 1,000 programs and activities. Many of them were free or low cost, helping reduce barriers and supporting Richmond's commitment to building an inclusive and accessible community.

"The City of Richmond is proud of our commitment to support physical activity and well-being," said Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of Richmond, B.C. "As a vibrant and active community, we provide safe, fun and inclusive opportunities for all ages to keep our people connected and promote healthy lifestyles. On behalf of the many organizations and individuals that support physical activity and well-being in Richmond, we are honoured to be named Canada's Most Active Community."

Since the Community Challenge began in 2019, ParticipACTION has awarded $1.5 million to winning communities to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. To help level the playing field and facilitate accessible opportunities for people in Canada to get active during the Challenge, ParticipACTION has also awarded over $7 million in grants to organizations across the country to provide physical activity and sport opportunities for equity-denied groups.

"Congratulations to all of the communities that took part in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge, and to this year's Most Active Community. It is inspiring to see Canadians come together to create stronger, healthier, and more active communities across the country – creating momentum for active lifestyles in Canada." — The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

ParticipACTION also awarded between $7,500 and $15,000 to the following communities from each province and territory to recognize their outstanding efforts to engage their residents in physical activity and sport:

Red Deer, AB

Pinawa, MB

Grand- Bouctouche, NB

Clarenville, NL

Truro and Cape Breton, NS (tie)

and (tie) Hay River, NT

Iqaluit, NU

Cochrane, ON

Miltonvale Park, PE

Québec City, QC

Ituna, SK

Faro, YT

"By making sport more inclusive and accessible for everyone, our government is building stronger, healthier communities," said the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport). "The ParticipACTION Community Challenge is a fantastic program that we are proud to support. Way to go, Richmond, B.C.! Congratulations and thank you for inspiring your neighbours and all Canadians to keep moving!"

The 2025 Community Challenge took place from June 1 to 30 and was open to all communities, organizations and individuals across Canada. Over 846,000 participants and 672 communities participated in the Challenge and competed for the title of Canada's Most Active Community.

"On behalf of Novo Nordisk Canada, congratulations to Richmond and to all the provincial and territorial winners, along with every individual who took part in this year's ParticipACTION Community Challenge. Novo Nordisk is proud to be the presenting partner of this important initiative, which plays a vital role in supporting a healthier Canada through the promotion of physical activity and prevention of chronic diseases." — Vince Lamanna, President of Novo Nordisk Canada

Everyone in Canada should have access to quality sport and physical activity opportunities that help them grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially. From drag queen-led fitness events to sunrise hikes for newcomers and sensory-friendly swimming programs, communities across Canada made room to move during the Community Challenge, helping create a healthier, stronger country.

About ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that envisions a Canada where physical activity is a vital part of everyday life for everyone. As Canada's leading physical activity organization, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help people move more where they live, learn, work and play. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com.

About the Community Challenge

The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active throughout June in search of Canada's Most Active Community. The Community Challenge is open to all communities and individuals, ultimately recognizing Canada's Most Active Community and awarding it $100,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is proudly funded by the Government of Canada and Novo Nordisk.

SOURCE ParticipACTION

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Felicia Simon, Senior Consultant, Proof Strategies, [email protected], 705-746-1711