VAL-D'OR, QC, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced that Alain Laplante, FCPA, FCGA, Chief Financial Officer, will retire from the Company effective April 30, 2021. Mr. Laplante will be succeeded by Daniel Maheu, the Company's corporate controller.

"Alain has been with us since our initial public offering in 2008 and has played a vital role in supporting the advancement of our strategic objectives and growth. We thank Alain for his leadership and extensive contributions during his many years of service and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Eric Alexandre, President and CEO of Orbit Garant. "Daniel is a key member of our senior management team and has a thorough understanding of our business. We look forward to his progression to the CFO role."

Mr. Maheu, CPA, CA, has served as Orbit Garant's corporate controller since January 2010 performing critical roles in finance and operations. Prior to joining Orbit Grant, he held various management positions at transport companies from 1998 to 2010, including Controller and Chief Financial Officer of two transportation companies.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 227 drill rigs and approximately 1,100 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

