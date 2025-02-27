̶ Mr. Alexandre will remain Orbit Garant's largest shareholder with approximately 21% equity interest ̶

VAL-D'OR, QC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company"), one of the Canada's largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry, announced today that 6705570 Canada Inc. a company owned and controlled by Executive Vice President and Director Pierre Alexandre has filed a Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities under Section 2.8 of Form 45-102F1 in connection with the proposed sale of up to 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") representing 2.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Shares are being sold for personal financial planning purposes. Following the sale (assuming the sale of all of the Shares), Mr. Alexandre will remain the largest shareholder of Orbit Garant, controlling 7,863,530 common shares, representing approximately 21% of the Company's outstanding common shares. Mr. Alexandre has no plans for further sales of common shares at this time.

The Shares are expected to be sold through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and may also be sold or transferred privately.

An early warning report will be filed by him under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca to update his most recent early warning report. A copy of the notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) filed by 6705570 Canada Inc. is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. There is no assurance as to the timing of the proposed sales contemplated in the notice and any such proposed sales may not occur or may only be executed partially.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about a control person's intention to trade in the Company's common shares. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "will", "expects", "intends", "believes" or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to a number of factors. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements in this news release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements in this news release include the intentions of the control person, personal financial planning and market conditions. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the parties' expectations at the date of this news release. Orbit Garant undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Québec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 188 drill rigs and approximately 1,000 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

