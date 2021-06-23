Optimus SBR Acquires Unilytics

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Optimus SBR, one of the largest independent management consulting firms in North America, announced their seventh acquisition in a decade with the purchase of a data advisory and analytics firm – Unilytics. At the same time, they announced the formal establishment of Optimus SBR Technology.

The events of the past year have driven significant changes in consumer behaviour and the way in which people interact to get work done. The rapid acceleration of digital adoption has taken hold across every industry. Optimus SBR has made significant investments over the past several months to support this shift, specifically around Data and Technology.

"I'm thrilled to announce that we have completed our seventh acquisition with the purchase of a data advisory and analytics firm – Unilytics," said Kevin Gauci, Founder and CEO, Optimus SBR. "Unilytics brings over 20 years of experience with helping organizations build their data capabilities to better support decisions, make strategic moves, and set policies with rich reporting and dashboarding capabilities. When added to Optimus SBR's already strong data offering, this new addition will allow us to offer our clients a more robust suite of data services."

The Unilytics team is excited to be joining Optimus SBR and are eager to offer enhanced services to their existing clients in the areas of service delivery, work practices, subject matter expertise, and skill diversity.

"I am very excited about the continued evolution of the Unilytics story. Optimus SBR shares our entrepreneurial spirit, and their bold, can-do attitude is a strong match to how we have provided clients with value," said Peder Enhorning, President and CEO, Unilytics.

Optimus SBR is now well positioned to offer an end-to-end solution, from data strategy, governance, infrastructure, and data management, to visualization, insights and training via their expanded offering Optimus SBR Data.

Over the past year, Optimus SBR has seen their clients accelerate initiatives such as their digital offerings as well as rushing to establish remote working infrastructure and effective communication channels. Recognizing this fundamental acceleration of technology adoption, and its increasing criticality to clients' business models, Optimus SBR also announced the formal establishment of Optimus SBR Technology.

"While we have always offered some technology capabilities, we felt it critical that we expand our official offering of technology services. We have welcomed a new head of Technology, Doug Wilson, formerly of BMO, TD Bank and CGI, and are pleased to offer an expanded portfolio of services that range from IT strategy and transformation through to execution support of IT delivery and operations initiatives," said Kevin.

Optimus SBR has been on an amazing ten-year journey of providing value-driven and innovative solutions for clients, and these latest developments will help ensure that this story continues.

About Optimus SBR

Optimus SBR is one of the largest independent management consulting firms in North America that provides advisory services customized to address strategy, process, and project management needs to leading private and public organizations across North America.

Optimus SBR is recognized as one of Best Workplaces™ in Canada for three consecutive years, as well as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

