Optimus SBR Welcomes Ken Chan as the New Partner and Practice Leader for Health, Government and Public Sector

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Optimus SBR is excited to announce the appointment of Ken Chan as the new Partner and Practice Leader for Health, Government and Public Sector. Ken brings over two decades of distinguished experience spanning the health, government, and public sectors, with a proven track record of driving innovation and leading transformative projects.

Ken's career includes key leadership roles in organizations such as the Ontario Government, Victoria University (Toronto), Brock University, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. His international experience is equally impressive, having served in public sector advisory roles in London, UK. Ken's background uniquely positions him to address the complex challenges facing today's industries and governments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken Chan to our leadership team," said Kevin Gauci, Founder and CEO at Optimus SBR. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken Chan to our leadership team," said Kevin Gauci, Founder and CEO at Optimus SBR. "Ken's extensive expertise and innovative thinking will be critical in delivering impactful solutions to our clients across the public and private sectors."

Ken's academic achievements include three master's degrees, and he is currently pursuing a Global Executive PhD in Management. His governance experience covers various fields, including health, education, and financial services. In addition, Ken is a recognized public policy thought leader, serving as an Adjunct Professor at Victoria College, University of Toronto, and an Instructor at the Goodman School of Business, Brock University.

"I am honoured to lead the Health, Government and Public Sector Practice at Optimus SBR and excited to work with such a talented team," said Ken. "Together, we will continue to drive innovation, help our clients navigate complex challenges when improving public services, and contribute to meaningful major transformation projects across various sectors."

Optimus SBR looks forward to the innovative and strategic insights Ken will bring to the firm as he leads the Health, Government and Public Sector practice to new heights.

About Optimus SBR

Optimus SBR is a leading management consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations turn strategy into action. They specialize in delivering practical, tailored solutions that drive measurable results across strategy, operations, and transformation initiatives. Working with clients in sectors like public service, financial services, and healthcare, they focus on execution to ensure that goals are achieved efficiently and effectively. Their team's deep expertise and commitment to excellence ensure that they don't just advise—they deliver results that make a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.optimussbr.com.

SOURCE Optimus SBR

Media contact: Katie Wilson, (416) 649-6021, [email protected]