Optimus SBR Acquires Acceleration Strategy (ASI), a Leader in Customer and Employee Experience Management

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Optimus SBR is excited to announce the acquisition of Acceleration Strategy (ASI), a Toronto-based firm specializing in customer and employee experience advisory and implementation.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at ASI to Optimus. Their deep expertise in experience management will significantly bolster our ability to deliver exceptional customer and employee experience solutions," said Kevin Gauci, Founder and CEO of Optimus SBR. "Together, we'll deliver innovative solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients."

The collaboration of Optimus SBR and ASI positions both teams to drive transformative results for clients. Post this

Founded in 2011, ASI has been a leader in helping organizations adopt and implement successful experience management programs that reach customers worldwide. ASI is recognized as a Gold Certified Qualtrics advisory partner, a member of the first cohort of NPS Certified professionals (2009), and a founding member of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA).

Led by Founder and CEO Derek Bildfell, a seasoned customer experience expert and professor with over 20 years of experience, ASI is driven by a passion for empowering businesses to leverage experience management for continuous improvement.

"Joining Optimus marks an exciting new chapter for our team," said Derek Bildfell. "This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and expertise, enabling us to better serve our customers and accelerate our growth. We're thrilled about the future and the incredible opportunities this collaboration will bring."

"Since Qualtrics opened in Canada, the ASI team have been trusted advisors to my team and our customers. Joining Optimus SBR is a recognition of the Customer and Employee Experience Management (XM) expertise they provide to the market." shared Manny Palombi, VP - Corporate and Public Sector Canada, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics Canada and our clients will benefit greatly by having the industry and technical expertise of the combined Optimus SBR & ASI teams helping us confidently adopt all things XM."

The acquisition of ASI underscores Optimus SBR's dedication to delivering innovative and impactful solutions in customer and employee experience management. With the integration of ASI's specialized expertise and Optimus's proven implementation capabilities, the collaboration establishes a new benchmark for excellence and positions both teams to drive transformative results for clients.

About Optimus SBR

Optimus SBR works with leading firms to get done what isn't.

We're an independent consultancy with a long track-record of delivering game-changing results for clients in the Financial Services, Government & Broader Public Sector, Health Care, Social Sector, Transportation, Energy, Travel and other industries. We built our firm to be everything typical consultancies are not.

Our functional practice areas include strategy, process management, program & project management, data & analytics, technology consulting, change management, learning & development and experience management.

Media contact: Katie Wilson, (416) 649-6021, [email protected]

Join the Conversation

Follow the discussion on social media using #OptimusSBR #ASI #CustomerExperience #EmployeeExperience #ExperienceManagement #NPS #Qualtrics #CXPA #CCXP

SOURCE Optimus SBR