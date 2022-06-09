Optimus SBR Acquires n-gen People Performance Inc.

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Optimus SBR, one of the largest independent management consulting firms in North America, announced their eighth acquisition in a decade with the purchase of n-gen People Performance Inc., a training organization that specializes in solutions for managing generational differences in the workplace.

"I'm excited to announce the purchase of n-gen as a great addition to our Learning & Enablement practice." said Kevin Gauci, Founder and CEO, Optimus SBR. "We can now offer our clients an enriched suite of training services with n-gen's uniquely focused workshops that help companies increase employee engagement, drive team performance, and retain and grow a multigenerational workforce."

n-gen has trained more than 65,000 people in the areas of Leadership, Team Building, Early-in-Career Talent (Gen Z), Sales & Customer Service, and Human Resources. They were the first to define the generational disconnect in the workplace and provide targeted solutions. In addition to their hallmark workshops addressing the challenges and opportunities in multigenerational workplaces, n-gen has conducted research and published work on key leadership behaviours. They deliver training programs addressing issues that are highly relevant in today's competitive environment. These include leading through change; hybrid team collaboration; recruiting, retaining, and engaging top talent; building resilience, and selling & servicing diverse client groups.

The dynamic n-gen team is eager to offer their roster of training services to Optimus SBR's clients.

"We're very excited to be a part of a company like Optimus SBR that shares our entrepreneurial spirit and bold attitude – we make a great team! We welcome the opportunity to deliver n-gen's training programs to a much broader audience and continue to help organizations improve their performance and productivity" said Giselle Kovary, President and co-founder of n-gen People Performance Inc.

Over the last 10 years, Optimus SBR has been on a path of continuous growth, embracing change and making bold decisions to provide value-driven, innovative solutions for clients. The purchase of n-gen marks the next chapter in its remarkable story.

About Optimus SBR

Optimus SBR is one of the largest independent management consulting firms in North America that provides advisory services customized to address strategy, process, and project management needs to leading private and public organizations across North America. Optimus SBR is recognized as one of Best Workplaces™ in Canada for four consecutive years, as well as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

www.optimussbr.com

SOURCE Optimus SBR

For further information: Media Contact: Katie Wilson, [email protected]