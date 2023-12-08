Aéro Montréal recognizes the excellence of Québec aerospace SMEs during 5th Gilles Demers Awards Gala

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, is proud to announce the results of the 5th Gilles Demers Awards Gala, a prestigious event that highlights the excellence of SMEs in the sector. The winners were revealed at the gala evening held on Friday, December 8.

Created to recognize the expertise of Québec SMEs in strategic sectors, the Gilles Demers Awards also provide an opportunity to present the Grand Prize for Aerospace SME of the Year, won this year by Optima Aéro.

"More than 200 SMEs are the lifeblood of Québec's aerospace industry, helping to make our sector a model of global excellence," said Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal. "Aéro Montréal created the Gilles Demers Awards to underscore the creativity and boldness of these SMEs, which are making a difference to the industry. It is thanks to their commitment that we can strengthen our strategic positioning on the local and international stage and work towards building a more sustainable future."

OPTIMA AÉRO - Winner in the Growth and Wealth Creation category and Winner of the Aerospace SME of the Year Grand Prize

Optima Aéro specializes in the reuse and refurbishment of helicopter parts. The company's mission is to provide certified refurbished parts, components and engines, while promoting carbon footprint reduction through the reuse of components.

RUIZ AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING - Winner in the Commitment to Innovation category

Ruiz Aerospace Manufacturing focuses on the design, prototyping and production of high-performance structural composite parts. The company's objective is to support the new generation of multifunctional materials.

GROUPE DCM - Winner of the International Outreach category and the EDI Desjardins Prize

Groupe DCM, the result of successive acquisitions of Québec SMEs in the aeronautical sector, focuses on three areas of activity: the manufacture of aircraft parts (machining, welding, tube bending and assembly in particular); the design and manufacture of aircraft maintenance tools (mechanical, hydro-pneumatic and electrical); and the repair of aircraft metal parts.

CALOGY SOLUTIONS - Winner of the Jury's "Coup de coeur" (Favourite) category

Calogy Solutions is a Sherbrooke-based start-up that develops energy storage systems and thermal modelling and management systems for the propulsion systems of the future.

The Gilles Demers Awards were organized by Aéro Montréal with the support of PwC, partner of the Gilles Demers Grand Prize.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

