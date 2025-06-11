OpsGuru Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS and Expands Services to the United States

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it is expanding its strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to extend its capabilities to businesses in the United States, marking a significant milestone in its relationship with AWS. This collaboration will enhance OpsGuru's ability to deliver advanced cloud solutions to a broader customer base, with a dedicated focus on the energy sector and comprehensive AI technologies.

To support its expanded collaboration with AWS, OpsGuru has appointed Meredith Kepron as Senior Director of Sales, leading the US business, and Lauren Davenport as Sales Director, spearheading the growth and innovation of our high-impact startup and small to mid-sized business (SMB) practices. These strategic hires bring extensive experience in cloud and AI solutions sales leadership, reinforcing OpsGuru's commitment to driving growth and delivering tailored AWS services to its clients. Energy remains a critical vertical for the company, where OpsGuru leverages deep industry expertise and AWS capabilities to help energy companies accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. OpsGuru's solutions address unique challenges in the energy sector, including operational efficiency, sustainability initiatives, and digital innovation.

"Signing this strategic collaboration agreement with AWS represents a pivotal moment for OpsGuru as we deepen our relationship and expand our reach to the United States," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "With the addition of our new Senior Director of Sales and Sales Director, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and deliver tailored cloud and AI solutions that meet the evolving needs of the energy sector and beyond. Our commitment to innovation and customer success, powered by AWS and its industry-leading technologies, will allow us to help organizations unlock new efficiencies and drive transformative outcomes in today's rapidly changing digital landscape."

In addition to its vertical focus, OpsGuru is advancing capabilities across the full spectrum of artificial intelligence technologies. From machine learning and predictive analytics to Generative AI-powered agentic solutions and data-driven insights, OpsGuru empowers customers to harness the power of AI to transform their businesses and unlock new opportunities. This approach aligns with the leadership AWS demonstrates in AI services and reflects OpsGuru's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, AI-enabled cloud solutions. The expanded strategic collaboration agreement, combined with a strengthened leadership team and targeted industry focus, positions OpsGuru to provide exceptional value and innovation to customers across the energy sector and beyond. To learn more about how OpsGuru leverages AWS to drive digital transformation, visit OpsGuru's website or contact us for more information.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernizations, Data and Generative AI. The company holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS Generative AI Competency. In recognition of its excellence, OpsGuru has received the 2024 AWS Partner of the Year Award, marking the fourth time the company has been honored with this prestigious accolade. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance on solutions such as networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in various markets, including Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing and Industrial, Sports, and more. This award underscores OpsGuru's commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

