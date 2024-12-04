OpsGuru Named Winner of 2024 Canada AWS Partner Awards

OpsGuru recognized by AWS Partners in Canada as leaders in helping customers drive innovation

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it was named winner of the 2024 Canada AWS Regional Partner Award. This award recognizes partners in Canada who play a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Shared during AWS re:Invent, the 2024 AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize AWS's Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year in Canada, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm Canalys.

OpsGuru offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to drive cloud success including:

Clear Path Forward delivers a full-spectrum strategy for cloud migration and application and data platform modernization, guiding businesses smoothly from initial assessment to execution.

Leveraging OpsGuru's AWS Generative AI competency, the GenAI Ideator helps companies harness AI capabilities through targeted workshops and proof-of-concept development.

The Customer Reliability Engineering (CRE) service ensures reliable cloud performance with expert guidance to support ongoing projects and foster innovation.

Together, these solutions highlight OpsGuru's dedication to crafting tailored cloud strategies that deliver measurable business results for customers.

"Being named AWS Partner of the Year for 2024 is a milestone achievement that underscores the relentless dedication and deep expertise of the OpsGuru team," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "Winning this award for the fourth time is not just an honor—it's a validation of our unwavering commitment to excellence and the transformative impact we deliver for our clients. We set the bar high, and this accolade from AWS reaffirms that our drive to innovate and lead in the cloud space is unmatched. We're not just helping organizations succeed in the cloud; we're shaping the future of cloud transformation."

"As the organization behind the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC, and Toronto Argonauts, partnering with OpsGuru has been a game-changer for us at MLSE," said Anil Pillai, Vice President of Information Technology at MLSE. "We knew from the outset that our development teams would become more self-sufficient, our security and governance standards would be elevated, and our infrastructure would be built on a solid foundation, allowing us to continually innovate. What we didn't anticipate was the speed and efficiency of the transformation. OpsGuru's expertise has allowed us to accelerate faster than we imagined, and we're thrilled to see them recognized as AWS's Partner of the Year for 2024. It's a well-deserved win for a team that consistently goes above and beyond to deliver results."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner program focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

To learn more about how OpsGuru leverages AWS to drive digital transformation, visit OpsGuru's website or contact us for more information. As AWS Partner of the Year, OpsGuru is equipped to help organizations achieve their cloud goals with tailored strategies and expert guidance.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Partner specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernizations, Data and Generative AI. The company holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS Generative AI Services Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in markets such as Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing and Industrial, Sports and more.

Anita Matte, Director of Marketing, 416-845-3235, [email protected]