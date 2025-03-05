OpsGuru Achieves the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency

OpsGuru recognized by AWS for driving innovation and cloud success for Small and Medium Businesses

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - OpsGuru announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business Competency. This specialization recognizes OpsGuru as an AWS Partner with a unique focus on small and medium-sized customers (SMBs).

Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Partner with demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success, helping SMBs solve their business and technical problems. OpsGuru is equipped to handle these challenges with solutions designed with their customer's unique needs in mind, including consideration for SMB's typical deployment models, their level of IT capabilities and financing preferences, and their local and industry requirements.

"OpsGuru is incredibly proud to achieve the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering tailored cloud solutions, including AI-powered tools, that empower SMBs to thrive. We understand the unique challenges SMBs face, and we're dedicated to providing the expertise and support they need to succeed on AWS, leveraging the latest advancements in technology like AI."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for startups and global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



OpsGuru offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to drive cloud success, including:

Data Modernization & GenAI: OpsGuru unlocks the transformative power of data with its comprehensive data modernization and generative AI solutions, enabling businesses to extract valuable insights, improve decision-making, and drive innovation.

Modernization for Cloud Migration: OpsGuru goes beyond "lift and shift" migrations to help businesses modernize their applications and infrastructure on AWS to maximize security, agility, and cost-efficiency. Its proven expertise ensures a smooth and successful cloud transformation journey.

Cloud Native Development: Empowering development teams to build, deploy, and manage modern, scalable applications on AWS, leveraging the latest cloud-native technologies and best practices.

Managed Cloud Operations: OpsGuru provides 24/7/365 monitoring and management of AWS environments, freeing businesses to focus on their core objectives while ensuring optimal cloud performance, security, and cost optimization.

"OpsGuru has been a true partner in our cloud journey," said Troy Heibein, Chief Commercial Officer of StellarAlgo. "Their commitment to our success is evident in their proactive support and expert guidance. They consistently anticipate our needs and provide the solutions we need to stay ahead. We're thrilled to see them recognized for their outstanding work with SMBs."

To learn more about how OpsGuru leverages AWS to drive digital transformation, visit OpsGuru's website or contact page to get in touch. As AWS Partner of the Year, OpsGuru is equipped to help organizations achieve their cloud goals with tailored strategies and expert guidance.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Partner specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration & Modernizations, and Data & Generative AI. The company holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS Generative AI Services Competency, and AWS SMB Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in markets such as Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing and Industrial, Sports, and more.

For further information, please contact: Anita Matte, Director of Marketing, 416-845-3235, [email protected]