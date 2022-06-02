OPSEU/SEFPO promises to hold new government accountable

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - In the wake of the recent provincial election results, OPSEU/SEFPO leaders express their resolve to holding the government accountable for supporting all workers.

"Our commitment is to our members, the people who make Ontario work, no matter who sits in political office. Our responsibility is to fight to ensure that the next four years are a time of growth for all Ontarians, built on an economy of care and inclusion," said JP Hornick, OPSEU/SEFPO President.

The union says it will continue to support its members, and all workers, in the shared battle to repeal anti-worker laws like Bill 124, strengthen the public sector, reject privatization, improve health and safety, fix long-term care, and provide clean water for Indigenous communities.

"No matter who's in government, OPSEU/SEFPO wants a better future for its members and for all Ontarians," said Hornick. "Daily life is getting harder for working people; one-time pay outs and empty slogans won't cut it. We're pushing for meaningful and significant progress from the government."

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer, Laurie Nancekivell, reiterated that OPSEU/SEFPO remains steady in its resolve to champion a pandemic recovery that includes everyone and builds a better future for all workers.

"Accountability and trust must be earned – governments serve the people," said Nancekivell. "We are in the midst of historic inflation where working people struggle to pay their rent and buy groceries. Government can do better; our job is to ensure they do."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

