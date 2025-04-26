/R E P E A T -- Media advisory: OPSEU/SEFPO members to rally for public services funding in downtown Toronto on Saturday/

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On Saturday, April 26, two days before the federal election, OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick and hundreds of OPSEU/SEFPO members attending the union's annual Convention will march down Front Street and rally outside Brookfield Place to demand more funding for public services.

The rally speakers will include OPSEU/SEFPO leaders from key sectors that are in active bargaining right now, including colleges, the Ontario Public Service, social services, hospitals and health care.

Times and Locations:

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 12 noon to 1 pm

March and Rally itinerary:

12 noon Leaving Metro Toronto Convention Centre – 255 Front St. W., Toronto

Marching east on Front St. to Brookfield Place – 181 Bay St., Toronto 12:15 pm Rally and speeches outside Brookfield Place 12:45 pm Rally concludes, march begins back to Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Media availability:

OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick will be available for media interviews about the upcoming federal election and OPSEU/SEFPO's priorities for the next federal government at the rally and march.

If you would like to schedule an interview (live, pre-recorded, or for print media), please contact: Kelsea Mahabir, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications Supervisor, 416-458-9477, [email protected]