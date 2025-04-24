Media advisory: OPSEU/SEFPO members to rally for public services funding in downtown Toronto on Saturday

News provided byOntario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)
Apr 24, 2025, 17:45 ET
TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On Saturday, April 26, two days before the federal election, OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick and hundreds of OPSEU/SEFPO members attending the union's annual Convention will march down Front Street and rally outside Brookfield Place to demand more funding for public services.
The rally speakers will include OPSEU/SEFPO leaders from key sectors that are in active bargaining right now, including colleges, the Ontario Public Service, social services, hospitals and health care.
Times and Locations:
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 12 noon to 1 pm
March and Rally itinerary:
|
12 noon
|
Leaving Metro Toronto Convention Centre – 255 Front St. W., Toronto
|
12:15 pm
|
Rally and speeches outside Brookfield Place
|
12:45 pm
|
Rally concludes, march begins back to Metro Toronto Convention Centre
Media availability:
OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick will be available for media interviews about the upcoming federal election and OPSEU/SEFPO's priorities for the next federal government at the rally and march.
If you would like to schedule an interview (live, pre-recorded, or for print media), please contact: Kelsea Mahabir, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications Supervisor, 416-458-9477, [email protected]
