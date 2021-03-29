Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund announces global investment organization to establish Canadian operations in Calgary

Recipient will be 15th organization approved for OCIF funding

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) will host a news conference to announce the latest recipient of the City of Calgary's economic development fund. This will be the 15th funding agreement from OCIF to support development of the innovation ecosystems in Calgary.

The news conference will be held virtually to respect COVID-19 restrictions.

When: Tuesday, March 30, 9 to 9:45 a.m. MT

Where: Online registration via Zoom https://calgaryeconomicdevelopment.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b1jbhkbMStmSX1Pn8faSKg

Speakers:

Mayor Naheed Nenshi

Mary Moran , President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development

Brad Parry , emcee, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Calgary Economic Development

There will be a 15-minute Q & A session after the announcement.

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY CALGARY INVESTMENT FUND

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was created as a wholly-owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. For more information, visit our website.

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter

