FREDERICTON, NB, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Bulletproof is proud to announce it has won a 2023 New Brunswick Export Award in the category of Global Diversification. Awarded on June 2nd during the gala event, hosted by Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB) at the Fredericton Convention Centre, this award recognizes companies that have penetrated and/or grown new markets outside of Canada and the US.

Opportunities New Brunswick recognizes Bulletproof as the winner of the 2023 Global Diversification Award (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company)

"As a global company founded in New Brunswick, we are thrilled and humbled to be honoured by Opportunities New Brunswick and stand alongside so many champions of the local business community," said Bulletproof's President & COO, Steven Burns. "Since 2004 we've extended the company's footprint to include six continents, trusting us to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. This growth is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team to their customers. We are proud of our Fredericton roots and to be recognized in a global framework; thank you, ONB!"

Seven local companies were recognized with awards at the 55th annual event last week. These companies, along with all other nominees, are significant contributors to the provincial economy, representing nearly $1 billion in export sales.

Each year, ONB recognizes and celebrates the achievement of New Brunswick's top-performing businesses exporting home-grown innovation to the world. The winners are selected by a volunteer panel of business experts from academia and the private sector through a scoring system.

In addition to local business awards, Bulletproof's work in the security space has been recognized both nationally and globally with Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 and five Microsoft Canada Impact Award wins from 2019 to present-day.

ABOUT BULLETPROOF

Headquartered in Canada with locations across the US and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of technology, security, and compliance expertise, protecting its clients' most valuable assets. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents, trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Bulletproof's work in the security space has been recognized nationally and globally with Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021, four Microsoft Canada Impact Award wins [2019 to present] and Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status for Bulletproof 365 Enterprise, our end-to-end MXDR security service for Microsoft-powered organizations. Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner with Security and Modern Work Designations, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and a Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization holder.

For more information on Bulletproof visit our website ( bulletproofsi.com ) and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

ABOUT THE NEW BRUNSWICK EXPORT AWARDS & OPPORTUNITIES NEW BRUNSWICK (ONB)

The New Brunswick Export Awards is the province's flagship annual event which recognizes the success and innovative approaches of New Brunswick's export companies. The ONB-led event celebrates export companies contributing to New Brunswick's exporting strength by achieving extraordinary results in international markets and elevating New Brunswick's competitiveness in the global economy.

Opportunities New Brunswick is a Crown corporation and the lead economic development agency for the province. It seeks to attract and support opportunities to stimulate economic growth and create jobs by providing support services for businesses.

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company

For further information: Media Contact: Eilidh Lindsay-Sinclair, Cell: 1-902-488-2004, Email: [email protected]