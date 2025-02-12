Bulletproof Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for 2025

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Bulletproof, a GLI Company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Bulletproof on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2025.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

"The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. "These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success."

Bulletproof provides industry-leading cybersecurity solutions globally. As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner, our deep partnership with Microsoft gives your business 24/7 access to cutting-edge security tools and top-tier IT professionals. From proactive threat prevention to rapid incident response, network infrastructure assessments to employee training, our experts are here to safeguard your business at every level.

"Being recognized on CRN's MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category is a testament to our team's dedication to protecting businesses in an increasingly complex threat landscape. At Bulletproof, we're committed to delivering industry-leading managed security services that empower our customers with the confidence to operate securely. This recognition underscores our ongoing mission to provide cutting-edge security solutions, backed by our deep Microsoft partnership, to safeguard organizations worldwide." Steven Burns, President, Bulletproof

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.

About Bulletproof:

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of IT, security, and compliance expertise. Bulletproof works with all industries of all sizes and leverages its extensive industry experience to mitigate risk and improve client processes, systems, and business infrastructure.

Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions, Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information on Bulletproof, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

