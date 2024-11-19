Bulletproof Security Operations Center Achieves Compliance with SOC 2, Type 2 Controls

FREDERICTON, NB and BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Bulletproof a global leader in IT, security, and compliance solutions, is proud to announce the receipt of its SOC 2, Type 2 attestation report. This report is issued by an external audit firm attesting to Bulletproof meeting the SOC 2, Type 2 control requirements. This accomplishment underscores Bulletproof's commitment to the highest standards of data security and protection, ensuring enhanced security measures and confidence for our customers.

As the business world moves to the cloud, organizations are faced with more challenges, particularly when it comes to cloud security and risk management. Today's employees, customers, and consumers expect data availability, confidentiality, and security, making data protection a fundamental requirement for modern business.

SOC 2, Type 2 is a framework that specifies how organizations should protect customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents, and other vulnerabilities. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) developed SOC 2 around five Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 security framework covers control objectives which allow for the appropriate handling and storage of customer data that is in a cloud environment. At its core, the AICPA designed SOC 2 to establish trust between service providers and their customers.

"We are thrilled to announce that our security operations center has successfully achieved SOC 2, Type 2 attestation report after two years of rigorous implementation. This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing SOC customers with the highest levels of assurance and security in the B365E modern SOC service. We are proud to offer a service that meets the stringent standards of SOC 2, ensuring our customers can trust us with the dependable and secure delivery of this important service," said Wade Dauphine, SVP Managed Security Services

Bulletproof has state-of-the-art 24x7 Security Operations Centers in the United States and Canada. The SOCs provide security controls and best practices to Bulletproof customers in monitoring their data to ensure the highest levels of protection and security. Completing the SOC 2, Type 2 certification validates Bulletproof's Managed Security Services platform provides enterprise-grade threat protection and mitigation of cyber risks.

About Bulletproof

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof brings decades of expertise in IT, security, and compliance. Serving industries of all sizes, Bulletproof leverages its extensive experience to mitigate risk and enhance client processes, systems, and business infrastructure.

