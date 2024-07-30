Opioid-Related Poisonings - an Issue of National Concern

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Safety Council is urging all Canadians to be aware of the signs of an accidental opioid overdose, their role in helping manage the crisis, and what to do in case of emergency.

"The opioid crisis in Canada is a public health emergency that affects us all, claiming lives and devastating communities," said Gareth Jones, President and CEO of the Canada Safety Council. "We urge everyone to recognize the profound impact of this crisis on individuals and families, prioritizing education, support, and access to treatment to prevent further loss and ensuring a safer, healthier future for all Canadians."

The Issue

The impact of the opioid crisis in Canada have been well documented and cannot be overstated. Between January 2016 to December 2023, there was more than 44,000 apparent opioid toxicity deaths, and more than 42,000 people were hospitalized for a reported opioid-related poisoning with 65% reported as accidental.1

Signs & Symptoms of an Accidental Opioid Poisoning: 2

Blue or grey lips or nails

Very small (pinpoint) pupils

Cold and clammy skin

Dizziness and confusion

Extreme drowsiness

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

Slow, weak or no breathing

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Please note as opioids can affect individuals differently, not all signs listed above may be visible in every case.

How to Respond 2

Opioids affect the part of your brain that controls your breathing. When you take more opioids than your body can handle (overdose), your breathing slows. This can lead to unconsciousness and even death without appropriate intervention. An opioid overdose is always an emergency.2

If you believe someone is suffering from an opioid overdose, check for response by speaking loudly and rubbing a fist on the middle of the suspected poisoning victim's chest. If there is no response, call 9-1-1 right away, or your local emergency help line.

Give the person naloxone if it's available. Naloxone is a medication that can help temporarily reverse an overdose if it is administered right away. You can give naloxone while you wait for professional help to arrive.3

Even if someone has taken naloxone, it can wear off before the person has completely recovered from their overdose. They may need additional dose of naloxone after two to three minutes.3

Always call for help and follow the directions in your naloxone kit and from the 9-1-1 or emergency help line operator.

Under the Government of Canada's Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, you may be afforded some legal protection from prosecution under certain controlled substance possession laws. Click here for more information 4

Naloxone

Naloxone is a fast-acting drug designed to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose by blocking opioid receptors in the brain.3 It is non-addictive, safe to use, and is a vital tool in the fight against accidental opioid poisonings. 5 Concurrently, the Canada Safety Council believes you should always have it on hand — as established, speed in treatment is of the essence.

Naloxone is available in two formats, an injectable naloxone or naloxone nasal spray, also known by the brand name NARCAN® Nasal Spray.3 In certain provinces and territories, NARCAN® Nasal Spray may be accessed at no cost to all residents, through their take-home naloxone (or equivalent) programs. NARCAN® Nasal Spray can also be ordered online at OrderNARCAN.ca, in those provinces and territories that do not include NARCAN® Nasal Spray on their take-home naloxone programs (or equivalent).6

A prescription is not required.3 In some provinces, there is a legislative requirement for some employers to ensure that a naloxone kit is made available. 7,8,9 Check the requirements for your province.

Responsibility

Opioid poisonings occur frequently across Canada, as evidenced by the statistics.1 They may occur at home, in the workplace, in public and private spaces.10

We all have a role to play.

Be sure to keep naloxone, like NARCAN® Nasal Spray, on hand. It is an important tool that can only be put into use if it is available. Fighting the opioid crisis can only be done when everyone is doing their part to help and is prepared to respond quickly, decisively, and with knowledge of how to handle the situation.

Be informed, be prepared, and you too may help save lives.

