OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Safety Council (CSC) today announced the launch of the Commercial Driving Fundamentals (CDF) online training program. This innovative transportation safety training offering is designed to enhance the skills, safety, and performance of Class 1/A drivers and prospective drivers across Canada.

Building on the foundation of CSC's Driver for Hire Online Training program—which focused on training for paid drivers in the rideshare, taxi, delivery sectors—the CDF expansion is designed specifically for commercial drivers, including long-haul truckers, freight transport operators, and specialized cargo handlers. With six core modules in the certificate program and nine additional value-add courses, this interactive and accessible training expands upon existing driver training, and ensures drivers are equipped with the knowledge necessary for safety and success.

Funded by the Government of Canada's Skills for Success Program, this initiative was developed in partnership with Bluedrop ISM, a leader in training delivery solutions tailored for transportation. The partnership combines CSC's commitment to delivering essential transportation safety programs with Bluedrop's expertise in delivering customized eLearning tailored specifically for the sector. By integrating cutting-edge online learning technology, the program becomes accessible to all Canadian Class 1/A employers, driving schools, and drivers, while addressing the unique needs of the fast-paced industry.

"This program expansion brings the proven formula from our Driver for Hire program to the commercial driving sector. CDF represents a significant enhancement to the existing training options available to commercial drivers, and their employers," said Gareth Jones, President and CEO of the Canada Safety Council. "It covers new ground and brings opportunities for drivers to further advance their safety and performance skills in an accessible and impactful manner."

Key Features:

Relevant Content: The certificate curriculum consists of six interactive courses that cover critical safety and skill topics and best practices for success.

The certificate curriculum consists of six interactive courses that cover critical safety and skill topics and best practices for success. Accessibility: Nationally offered online training that's available 24/7 from any device-, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and consistency in delivery.

Nationally offered online training that's available 24/7 from any device-, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and consistency in delivery. Self-Paced Learning: Drivers can complete the training at their own convenience, allowing them to balance learning with their demanding work schedules.

Drivers can complete the training at their own convenience, allowing them to balance learning with their demanding work schedules. Multiple Languages: Offered in several languages to support Canada's diverse commercial driving workforce.

Offered in several languages to support diverse commercial driving workforce. No Cost: Thanks to the funding support from the Skills for Success Program, the training is available at no-cost to employers, driving schools, non-profit organizations and the drivers they refer to complete the training. An honorarium is also being paid to partners and eligible learners for their participation and feedback.

Designed to meet the specific demands of commercial trucking, CDF delivers lasting value across the industry. For employers, CDF strengthens safety initiatives through advanced, certified training that tackles known industry challenges. Commercial driving schools and non-profit training organizations can elevate their offerings by adding this valuable credential, equipping graduates with enhanced skills and improved employability. For drivers and job seekers, the program opens doors to skill development, safer driving practices, and expanded job opportunities with an industry-recognized certification.

"We saw outstanding success and received tremendous feedback from our Driver for Hire collaboration with CSC. In just a few months, thousands of drivers completed the program, with user ratings of 98% for content relevance and 86% for overall satisfaction," said Emad Rizkalla, CEO of Bluedrop ISM. He added, "This project extension allows us to leverage these results and our collective expertise to further improve safety, efficiency, and job satisfaction within the commercial driving sector. Tailored eLearning solutions like CDF are crucial for delivering focused, industry-specific training that adapts to the evolving demands of this dynamic field."

As part of this pilot project, CSC is actively seeking valuable input and feedback from employers, driving schools, and relevant non-profit training organizations regarding the program's impact. In appreciation for their insights on the CDF content and its value to the workforce, these groups will receive an honorarium and gain access to additional complimentary courses. Furthermore, drivers referred by eligible partners who successfully complete the CDF program and participate in the surveys will also be rewarded with an honorarium.

A limited number of honorariums are available, and certain conditions apply. We encourage interested employers, driving schools, and non-profit training organizations to explore this valuable training and development opportunity. Get the details and register your organization and drivers today by visiting our website or simply contact the CDF support team at: [email protected] .

About Canada Safety Council: The CSC is an independent, knowledge-based, charitable organization dedicated to the cause of safety. Focusing on safety education as an important element in long term reduction of avoidable deaths and injuries, the Council serves as a national resource for safety programs.

About Bluedrop ISM: Bluedrop ISM is a recognized technology innovator that transforms training delivery and credential management through its custom eLearning solutions and SkillsPass workforce training platform. As a trusted partner to governments, industry groups, and training organizations worldwide, Bluedrop is committed to advancing skill development and empowering the workforce with accessible, impactful learning experiences.

