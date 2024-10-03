OpenText Report Raises Awareness for Consumer Digital Life Protection as Privacy Concerns Increase with Generative AI Use

As generative AI usage becomes more widespread, two-thirds of respondents expressed concern about AI systems collecting their data

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today released the results of Webroot's 2024 GenAI Consumer Trends and Privacy Report. The survey of over 1,000 U.S. consumers found that 39% of consumers use generative AI at least weekly, but significant privacy concerns persist, especially among parents. Additionally, while consumers have taken steps to protect their personal information, only 27% use privacy tools and settings to protect workplace information when using generative AI.

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into our daily lives, it's crucial for consumers to stay informed about its implications for privacy and data security. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), consumers are becoming a main target for AI fraud and recently announced five new cases of AI deception aimed at targeting consumer services. With AI systems often processing vast amounts of personal information, individuals must recognize the potential risks of data misuse and surveillance. Consumers can better protect their sensitive information from unauthorized access and exploitation through active management of their device privacy settings and installing comprehensive device, privacy and identity protection software such as Webroot Premium.

"The accessibility of generative AI has transformed how people engage with new technology in their personal and work lives," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer, OpenText. "These findings show that as personal and family AI use increases, it's essential to have straightforward privacy and security solutions and transparent data collection practices so everyone can use generative AI safely."

Findings from the survey include:

More consumers rely on generative AI as widespread use grows, but privacy concerns remain.

Generative AI usage is common, with 39% of respondents using AI at least weekly, and almost half (46%) are using it regularly. Text generation tools like ChatGPT dominate, with 62% ranking them as the most frequently used AI tool.

Generative AI use varies by age. Only 22% of respondents aged 20-30 and 25% of those aged 31-40 have never used generative AI, compared to 41% of respondents aged 41-50.

AI usage is expected to grow: Over half (56%) expect to increase AI usage in the next year, while nearly two-thirds (63%) expect growth in five years. Yet, 20% of respondents aged 41 to 50 years old don't use generative AI tools and never will.

However, concerns about AI's impact on privacy are significant: 90% of respondents are concerned or neutral about AI systems collecting their data, with two-thirds expressing concern.

Privacy tools and settings to protect data collection from generative AI systems are used more in personal life than in the workplace.

When asked if they have taken steps or used privacy tools and settings to protect personal information when using generative AI, 43% of respondents reported using privacy tools and settings, 32% are considering it, 16% do not know how to protect their information, and 9% do not and are not concerned.

Privacy tools and settings are underutilized at work: Only 27% of employed respondents use privacy tools and settings to protect workplace information when using generative AI.

For those who do use privacy tools and settings in the workplace, the most popular tools include password managers (64%), antivirus software (63%), VPNs (62%), ad blockers (61%), and identity theft protection (57%).

Personal protection is higher: 76% use strong, unique passwords, 69% regularly update software, and 64% use two-factor authentication to safeguard their data.

Parents are worried about their children's AI use. Over three-quarters of parents (77%) are concerned about their children's privacy when using generative AI tools.

About half (49%) of parents are very concerned, and only 8% are not concerned.

A majority of parents (52%) monitor their children's activity when using AI, while others rely on parental controls (50%) or educate their children on privacy (45%).

Generative AI has quickly become a concern for most parents, even surpassing video game use for some. When generative AI systems are compared to video games for collecting and using their children's personal data, 85% of parents are more concerned about generative AI or equally concerned about generative AI than video games.

Survey Methodology

Webroot polled 1,014 consumers in the U.S. Of those surveyed, 30% are aged 20 to 30 years old, 35% are 31 to 40 years old, and 35% are 41 to 50 years old; 51% identify as female and 48% identify as male; 53% have children and 47% do not have children. Respondents come from diverse job roles: 8% are business owners or founders, 6% are in C-level positions, 4% are directors or VPs, 19% are managers or team leaders, 29% are individual contributors, and 34% are not employed. Of those who are owners or founders, 88% own a small business.

