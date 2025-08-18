OpenText Cybersecurity Drives 6x ROI for SMB Partners

New Canalys study findings reveal OpenText Cybersecurity products and Secure Cloud platform unlock significant growth for MSPs

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced new findings that show partners leveraging OpenText Cybersecurity SMB solutions and its Secure Cloud platform for partners can achieve up to 6.7x return on every dollar invested. The results were released at CRN's XChange August 2025 in Denver, Colorado, where OpenText is showcasing how its product portfolio and partner-first approach empower managed service providers (MSPs) to scale and grow recurring revenue.

The OpenText Partner Ecosystem Multiplier (PEM) Study, conducted by Canalys, highlights how MSPs that build integrated services on top of OpenText's solutions – across the full customer lifecycle – see the greatest upside. The Partner Ecosystem Multiplier (PEM) captures the full revenue opportunity from services and solutions built around OpenText technologies – far beyond the initial sale. While the study validates the opportunity, the true driver of value is OpenText's product innovation, integrations, and secure cloud delivery model, which simplifies partner operations, strengthens cybersecurity offerings, and fuels long-term profitability.

The OpenText ecosystem stands out for the scale of opportunity it creates, with more than three-quarters of the revenue opportunity occurring after the initial sale – driven by managed services, strong vendor integration, and long-term support. (OpenText Partner Ecosystem Multiplier (PEM) Study, Canalys, 2025).

MSPs realizing the strongest returns are those who embrace a services-first strategy and fully utilize OpenText's product bundles, integrations, and support. Many partners credit OpenText's responsiveness and technical expertise as decisive factors in expanding their business.

"The OpenText ecosystem creates lasting value by enabling partners to grow far beyond the first transaction," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President, Security Products, OpenText. "Our Secure Cloud platform and cybersecurity portfolio provide the foundation MSPs need to strengthen protection, simplify delivery, and unlock sustainable profitability."

At XChange, Michael DePalma, Vice President of SMB Business Development at OpenText, will deliver more on the PEM findings during his keynote, "Empowering MSP Growth in the AI-First Era." He will share insights on how MSPs can meet rising customer expectations with solutions like Microsoft 365 Copilot, enhanced cybersecurity capabilities, managed services, and flexible pricing models. DePalma will also spotlight how OpenText's collaboration with Microsoft helps partners simplify operations and accelerate recurring revenue growth.

Alongside the study, OpenText Cybersecurity is also presenting its Secure Cloud platform, which reduces complexity, improves delivery, and drives growth through bundled solutions and shared visibility – helping partners turn customer trust into measurable ROI.

Download the OpenText Partner Ecosystem Multiplier (PEM) Study and learn more about how OpenText is supporting partner growth.

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

