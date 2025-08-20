OpenText Delivers Enterprise-Ready AI Solutions through HPE Unleash AI Program

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), a global leader in information management, announced it is expanding its collaboration with HPE and joining the HPE Unleash AI partner program to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through HPE Private Cloud AI. This powerful collaboration brings pre-validated, secure, and scalable AI industry solutions to market faster than ever through the combined capabilities of OpenText™ Aviator AI solutions and HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey enterprise AI factory within the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio co-developed with NVIDIA.

"The Unleash AI program empowers innovative software partners like OpenText to simplify AI deployment and accelerate the impact of real-world AI outcomes," said Robin Braun, Vice President of AI Business Development for Hybrid Cloud, HPE. "With OpenText, we're delivering AI solutions that combine deep industry expertise with secure, scalable private AI infrastructure—helping organizations unlock the power of their data to transform how they work."

Delivering Business Value through AI Innovation

This collaboration is a launchpad for clients seeking to solve real business problems through AI, such as enhancing decision-making, automating workflows, and improving customer experiences—all while maintaining data privacy and compliance.

Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Faster Time-to-Market: Pre-validated solutions on turnkey private AI infrastructure helps customers accelerate their AI adoption timelines.

Pre-validated solutions on turnkey private AI infrastructure helps customers accelerate their AI adoption timelines. Flexible Deployment: Clients can deploy AI solutions on-prem, at the edge or in colo—enabling data sovereignty and cost predictability.

Clients can deploy AI solutions on-prem, at the edge or in colo—enabling data sovereignty and cost predictability. Enhanced Data Intelligence: Through integrated solutions, enterprises can organize and analyze both structured and unstructured data to optimize AI outcomes.

Through integrated solutions, enterprises can organize and analyze both structured and unstructured data to optimize AI outcomes. Stronger Security and Compliance: Customers benefit from industry-leading tools to protect data and proactively detect threats.

"We are proud to be among a select group of AI leaders included in HPE's Unleash AI program," said Sandy Ono, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, OpenText. "This partnership accelerates how enterprises can tap into the power of generative AI—on their terms, with full control over their data."

HPE and OpenText Accelerate AI, ML and Analytics at Scale

Additionally, HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 and OpenText Analytics Database empower enterprises with a secure, scalable analytics foundation for faster decision-making and operational efficiency. The OpenText Analytics Database gives enterprises access to high-performance real-time analytics and the X10000 disaggregated scale-out architecture enables enterprises to scale and provision storage to meet their evolving AI, ML and data lake needs.

Aligning to a Fast-Growing AI Market

With the global AI market projected to reach $3.68 trillion by 2034 (Precedence Research), enterprises are investing heavily in AI to drive competitiveness. HPE and OpenText are positioned to meet this demand by delivering pre-validated, high-impact AI solutions for industries including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail.

Together, HPE and OpenText are helping enterprises move from AI aspiration to realization—securely, strategically, and at scale.

For more information about OpenText AI and the Unleash AI program, visit:

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Amelia Vierra, OpenText, [email protected]