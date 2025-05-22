OpenText Receives 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Solution Success Category

WATERLOO, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText today announced that it received a 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Solution Success category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help businesses succeed," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.

"OpenText's continued leadership in SAP solution extensions underscores our role as a trusted partner in helping organizations optimize their SAP investments," said Mark Barrenechea, CEO and CTO, OpenText. "Through our strong collaboration with SAP, we enable businesses to bring information governance to their business processes. Our suite of AI-first content management solutions enables customers to discover, prepare, move, and run their SAP business applications in the Cloud with predictable cost control and uninterrupted delivery. Our customers rely on OpenText SAP solution extensions to meet compliance standards for regulated industries and to establish a data migration & automation strategy that builds the required foundation for AI across structured and unstructured data. We are proud to have received this prestigious award and to be recognized with multiple regional SAP® Solution Extensions Partner Awards in 2025."

OpenText solutions extensions for SAP focus on connecting information with SAP processes, people, and user interfaces. By seamlessly integrating content and data, organizations can enhance process efficiency, unlock new opportunities for digital transformation, while simultaneously controlling costs and reducing compliance risks. OpenText supports critical business processes such as Procure-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, and Hire-to-Retire, while enabling transformation across all lines of business—including HR, Finance, Manufacturing, Asset Operations, Supply Chain, and Customer Experience.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.



