A New Era of AI-Driven Information Management

OpenText delivers trusted, business-ready AI solutions to help customers work smarter, move faster, and stay secure.

WATERLOO, ON, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced today announced the launch of its Cloud Editions (CE) 25.3, a major release that redefines how organizations harness the power of AI, cloud, and cybersecurity to drive business outcomes. As enterprises worldwide accelerate their digital transformation journeys, CE 25.3 delivers a comprehensive suite of innovations designed to help customers work smarter, move faster, and stay secure in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

CE 25.3 brings together the strength of OpenText Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology—enabling organizations to turn information into an advantage through unified digital operations.

This release introduces a new generation of AI-powered assistants, developer productivity tools, cloud-native platforms, and cybersecurity enhancements—all purpose-built to unlock the full value of enterprise information. From enabling knowledge workers with conversational AI to transforming customer communications and securing sensitive content, CE 25.3 reflects OpenText's commitment to delivering trusted innovation at scale.

"Organizations across industries are rapidly adopting AI to drive smarter operations but scaling it securely and responsibly in the cloud remains a challenge. With Cloud Editions 25.3, we're delivering SaaS applications—like Core Content, Core Service Management, MyAviator and DevOps Aviator—that empower knowledge workers to move faster and smarter," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO.

New innovations in CE 25.3 include:

Business AI

MyAviator: The Personal Digital Worker for the Enterprise

Introduced earlier in the month, at the heart of CE 25.3 is MyAviator, a secure, AI-powered personal assistant purpose-built for OpenText customers. Designed for knowledge workers seeking the benefits of AI while keeping information private and secure, MyAviator enables users to search and summarize all content types in a personal workspace — finding, synthesizing, drafting, and transforming documents into actionable formats like podcasts or reports. Unlike generic AI tools, MyAviator offers enterprise-grade security, multilingual support, and seamless integration with OpenText platforms.



Introduced earlier in the month, at the heart of CE 25.3 is MyAviator, a secure, AI-powered personal assistant purpose-built for OpenText customers. Designed for knowledge workers seeking the benefits of AI while keeping information private and secure, MyAviator enables users to search and summarize all content types in a personal workspace — finding, synthesizing, drafting, and transforming documents into actionable formats like podcasts or reports. Unlike generic AI tools, MyAviator offers enterprise-grade security, multilingual support, and seamless integration with OpenText platforms. DevOps Aviator + GitHub Copilot: AI for Regulated Software Delivery

OpenText also introduces DevOps Aviator integration with GitHub Copilot for product lifecycle management (PLM), empowering developers in compliance-heavy industries to automate documentation, test generation, and task breakdowns using natural language prompts. This innovation accelerates delivery while maintaining traceability and governance—bridging developer agility with enterprise-grade oversight.

Business Clouds

OpenText Core Communications: SaaS Simplicity for Personalized Customer Engagement

The new OpenText Core Communications platform sets a new standard for customer communications management (CCM). As OpenText's first multi-tenant SaaS CCM, it enables business users to create, personalize, and deliver compliant communications across channels—without heavy IT involvement. With built-in GenAI, guided onboarding, and omni-channel delivery, Core Communications helps organizations elevate customer experience at scale.



The new OpenText Core Communications platform sets a new standard for customer communications management (CCM). As OpenText's first multi-tenant SaaS CCM, it enables business users to create, personalize, and deliver compliant communications across channels—without heavy IT involvement. With built-in GenAI, guided onboarding, and omni-channel delivery, Core Communications helps organizations elevate customer experience at scale. OpenText Core Content: Secure and AI-Driven Content Management

OpenText Core Content Management delivers AI-powered innovations that help users boost productivity, streamline workflows, and gain deeper insights from their content. Key updates include zero-downtime patching, advanced workflow automation, and a modernized user experience with the new user interface. The company also recently expanded AI capabilities through Amazon Nova and enhanced document processing with intelligent capture tools. Additionally, OpenText Core Content Management achieved Premium Qualification for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, offering mid-sized businesses a seamless, cloud-first solution to manage documents and accelerate processes within their SAP environment. Additional innovations release in the latest Cloud Editions release include:





OpenText Core Content Management delivers AI-powered innovations that help users boost productivity, streamline workflows, and gain deeper insights from their content. Key updates include zero-downtime patching, advanced workflow automation, and a modernized user experience with the new user interface. The company also recently expanded AI capabilities through Amazon Nova and enhanced document processing with intelligent capture tools. Additionally, OpenText Core Content Management achieved Premium Qualification for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, offering mid-sized businesses a seamless, cloud-first solution to manage documents and accelerate processes within their SAP environment. Additional innovations release in the latest Cloud Editions release include: OpenText Core Content + SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud: Cloud-First Content Management

OpenText's Core Content Management is now Premium Qualified for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, offering enterprises a cloud-first platform for content collaboration, workflow automation, and AI insights. Available in the SAP Store, this new integrated SaaS offering supports key business processes like order-to-cash and procure-to-pay, while keeping users in their familiar SAP interface.





OpenText's Core Content Management is now Premium Qualified for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, offering enterprises a cloud-first platform for content collaboration, workflow automation, and AI insights. Available in the SAP Store, this new integrated SaaS offering supports key business processes like order-to-cash and procure-to-pay, while keeping users in their familiar SAP interface. OpenText Core TDR with Content Management: AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Enterprise Content

To address rising cyber threats, OpenText is bringing secure information management with Threat Detection & Response (TDR) integrated into OpenText Content Management. Using behavioral analytics and AI, this solution helps security teams detect insider threats and anomalous behavior as users engage with intellectual property stored in content management systems. This new frontier of potential insider threats can be detected by OpenText TDR to reduce the risk of data breaches and IP loss—especially when paired with Microsoft Defender or Entra ID.





To address rising cyber threats, OpenText is bringing secure information management with Threat Detection & Response (TDR) integrated into OpenText Content Management. Using behavioral analytics and AI, this solution helps security teams detect insider threats and anomalous behavior as users engage with intellectual property stored in content management systems. This new frontier of potential insider threats can be detected by OpenText TDR to reduce the risk of data breaches and IP loss—especially when paired with Microsoft Defender or Entra ID. OpenText Document Presentment for SAP Solutions

The AI-powered Document Presentment for SAP Solutions is designed to help IT and customer experience leaders deliver accurate, personalized, and timely communications at scale. Seamlessly integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite, the solution empowers organizations to translate ERP data elements and structured data within SAP into customer-ready personalized communications, saving significant steps and time for operations to get the right outreach to the right customers at the right time securely. Whether it is invoices that need to be paid or vendors that need to take an action, OpenText Document Presentment for SAP Solutions will lift knowledge worker productivity.





The AI-powered Document Presentment for SAP Solutions is designed to help IT and customer experience leaders deliver accurate, personalized, and timely communications at scale. Seamlessly integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Suite, the solution empowers organizations to translate ERP data elements and structured data within SAP into customer-ready personalized communications, saving significant steps and time for operations to get the right outreach to the right customers at the right time securely. Whether it is invoices that need to be paid or vendors that need to take an action, OpenText Document Presentment for SAP Solutions will lift knowledge worker productivity. OpenText Core Service Management

OpenText™ Core Service Management leverages powerful AI capabilities to transform IT and enterprise service delivery. With a generative AI virtual agent, users can resolve issues faster through intelligent self-service, automated workflows, and contextual guidance—reducing call volumes and boosting productivity. Its codeless configuration and fast deployment ensure organizations can adapt quickly without developer support, all while delivering a modern, intuitive user experience

Business Technology

OpenText Private Cloud Delivers Trusted Data Sovereignty at Scale

OpenText Private Cloud empowers organizations to meet stringent regulatory, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements by offering secure, dedicated cloud environments tailored to regional and industry-specific mandates. OpenText Private Cloud can be tailored to meet country-specific requirements to help customers keep data, processes, and governance within the borders of a specific country. With decades of experience managing mission-critical information and deep expertise in global data governance, OpenText delivers trusted, compliant cloud solutions at scale. OpenText Private Cloud solutions in content management, service management, and security ensure customers retain full control over their data while benefiting from the agility and innovation of the cloud.





OpenText Private Cloud empowers organizations to meet stringent regulatory, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements by offering secure, dedicated cloud environments tailored to regional and industry-specific mandates. OpenText Private Cloud can be tailored to meet country-specific requirements to help customers keep data, processes, and governance within the borders of a specific country. With decades of experience managing mission-critical information and deep expertise in global data governance, OpenText delivers trusted, compliant cloud solutions at scale. OpenText Private Cloud solutions in content management, service management, and security ensure customers retain full control over their data while benefiting from the agility and innovation of the cloud. OpenText Advanced Customer Support: Proactive Expertise and Personalized Guidance to Maximize OpenText Investments

Advanced Customer Support (ACS) is designed to enhance the support experience for OpenText customers. ACS provides customers with proactive, personalized, and strategic support solutions specifically aligned to value stages of their software journey. The comprehensive ACS portfolio provides three foundational tiers of support including Extended, Priority and Premium Support. Additionally, customers can now benefit from an enhanced offering OpenText UltimateCare, a new flexible on-demand subscription of support services. From UltimateCare to Success Planning to Flexible Credits, these new support services from OpenText are designed to drive customer success.

Availability

The innovations included in CE 25.3 are currently available. For more information, visit www.opentext.com.

Additional Resources

Read more about the innovations in CE 25.3 on our blog.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Amelia Vierra, OpenText, [email protected]