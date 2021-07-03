An outdoor refreshment area along the river, with a variety of programs and events

MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - La Guinguette, Parc Jean-Drapeau's impressive new outdoor refreshment area located in the river shuttle dock zone on Île Sainte-Hélène, is officially opening to the public today at 2 pm. The public space, created in collaboration with the lighting specialist La Lutinerie, is like a venue you might find at a seaside resort. It is inviting citizens to take back the banks of the Saint Lawrence River and enjoy the colourful setting of La Guinguette, which includes dining tables, temporary swings, ping-pong tables, stages for hosting outdoor shows and a luminous decor which creates a fabulous evening ambiance.



With the vegan restaurant set up on the site, visitors can treat themselves to a unique food offering which includes burgers, tapas, churros and waffles. A program featuring a variety of activities, including comedy nights, workshops on sustainable development and musical performances, add to the entertainment package.



"Parc Jean-Drapeau is delighted to be able to offer its users a renewed summer program with safe and innovative places such as La Guinguette," remarked Isabelle Bonneau, Director General of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau. "This outdoor refreshment area, which has been ingeniously set up, will enable visitors to unwind and relax for a few hours in a charming setting that affords a unique view of downtown Montréal. The ephemeral facility is in line with Parc Jean-Drapeau's 2020-2030 vision of the future, which is aimed at again becoming a destination park, an accessible and accommodating place, and it will also allow us to test out some of the facilities with our clientele for our future projects."



Along with the new food offering available at La Guinguette, the Parc is pleased to announce the opening of Ste-Hélène | Bistro-terrasse at Espace 67 starting. The magnificent terrasse located near the Jean-Drapeau subway station, provides another place for people to sit down for a drink with friends or have a tasty meal that will please the entire family.



Find out all you need to know about Parc Jean-Drapeau's La Guinguette and its list of activities at parcjeandrapeau.com or on social media @parcjeandrapeau.



About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

