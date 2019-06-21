Opening of Jean-Doré Beach - Summer arrives at Parc Jean-Drapeau!

Water activities and partners Again this year, the Parc's partners have enabled users of Jean-Doré Beach to indulge in an array of water-related activities. KSF is offering Stand Up Paddleboard rentals, along with yoga and getting-in-shape classes. Aquazilla is reinstalling its huge inflatable structures comprised of obstacle courses, slides and platforms to amuse kids and adults alike. Écorécréo provides the rental of canoes, kayaks and pedal boats, so you can discover Jean-Doré Beach's lake and its surroundings.

Open water swimming course

Meanwhile, whether you're an athlete or a casual swimmer, the Parc has made a 300-meter course available for open water swimming in the lake at Jean-Doré Beach sector. Composed of three delimited corridors, this course is an ideal setup, both for competitive training and an introduction to the sport and allows to enjoy the water to a whole new level.

Promotions for people of all ages!

The free Wednesdays promotion is back again this season, enabling youngsters aged 13 and under to have fun for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. The 13-and-unders will also have free admission on Discovery Day, June 29, a special day set aside so the general public can discover the Beach and its many attributes. Holders of the Accès Montréal card will be able to benefit from a 2-for-1 deal with the purchase of an individual ticket from Monday to Friday.

