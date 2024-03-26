OntarioMD and CHIMA partner to enhance digital health literacy and education for health care professionals

New collaborative agreement designed to achieve shared objectives to provide essential support to physician practices, driving the evolution of the health information profession in Ontario.

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - OntarioMD and the Canadian Health Information Management Association (CHIMA) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration, building on existing relationships and working towards common goals that will mutually benefit the mandates of both organizations and the Ontario health care system.

Through this partnership, OntarioMD and CHIMA aim to elevate health data literacy for physicians and medical office assistants. This will be achieved through professional development initiatives and by promoting awareness and adoption of the Health Information Certified Associate (HICA) certification for frontline health information professionals. "Improved health data literacy in primary care leads to better care and improved patient outcomes. Certifying frontline staff, such as medical office assistants, ensures their understanding and appreciation of quality data, privacy, effective communication skills, EMRs, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through our partnership with OntarioMD, we will collaborate to enhance data literacy in primary care and provide access to ongoing education and professional development," stated Jeff Nesbitt, CEO and Registrar of the Canadian College of Health Information Management and CHIMA.

"This new partnership is the latest example of OntarioMD's advocacy to advance digital health in primary care, where thousands of patients receive care every day," said Robert Fox, CEO of OntarioMD. "Helping to advance the health information profession in primary care will enhance health data maturity within electronic medical records, improving the patient and physician experience with technology."

OntarioMD and CHIMA provide numerous educational and training opportunities for clinicians and their staff to gain knowledge and develop expertise in digital health. This collaboration brings together two leaders whose visions for digital health maturity and health data quality complement each other, assisting physicians in making informed decisions and providing patients with the best possible care.

OntarioMD is a leader in advancing health care through digital innovation. The company collaborates with more than 20,000 clinicians and a wide array of health care stakeholders to develop and deploy digital health solutions to improve patient care and practice efficiency. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association, and receives funding from the Province of Ontario to support family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners, and their staff in adopting, and efficiently using, digital health technology for patient care.

The Canadian Health Information Management Association (CHIMA) represents over 5,600 health information members nationwide. Advocating for the health information profession, CHIMA monitors industry trends, facilitates continuing education, creates networking opportunities, and connects its members with employment opportunities in the health care sector and beyond.

